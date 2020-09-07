Log in
Axalta Coating : Announces New Partnership with Brabham Automotive in Australia

09/07/2020 | 05:50am EDT

SYDNEY - SEPT. 1, 2020- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, was named the exclusive coatings supplier for Brabham Automotive in Australia. Axalta's latest waterborne coating technology from its premium paint brand Standox® will be applied to more than 70 limited edition luxury vehicles from the Celebration and Signature Series manufactured by Brabham Automotive and distributed globally.

Axalta and Brabham Automotive will partner during the design process to ensure each vehicle meets the highest standards of quality demanded by both companies. The colour scheme of most of the new vehicles will match those used on the historic Brabham F1 cars, including the BT19 and the BT46B, famously driven by Niki Lauda. Customers who want a unique finish have the opportunity to work with Axalta and Brabham Automotive to create a special colour design. Each vehicle is made to order, enhancing the exclusivity for its customers.

'Axalta is proud to be named the exclusive supplier to Brabham Automotive. We share a common vision of developing high-quality, durable and sustainable products utilizing advanced waterborne technologies,' said Peter Kingsley-Rowe, Australia Territory Business Manager at Axalta. 'We look forward to working with the Brabham Automotive team and sharing our expertise to provide vehicles that have both exceptional appearance and performance.'

'When we select our partners, we aim for best-in-class quality and service delivery, and a partner who will collaborate with us. Axalta is well known across the world for its expertise in technology and creating innovative solutions,' commented Dan Marks, CEO of Brabham Automotive. 'This partnership aligns with our goal of achieving the highest levels of quality and performance on the road and track. We look forward to partnering with Axalta and leveraging their large global footprint to deliver exceptional vehicles.'

About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com.au and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook @AxaltaAU, and Instagram @axaltaanz.

About Brabham Automotive

Brabham Automotive is the next chapter of the iconic Brabham marque. A performance-oriented OEM, its first car is the Brabham BT62, a track-focused unrestricted GT car with an option to convert it into a road compliant variant, the BT62R. With its headquarters in Adelaide, Australia, Brabham dates back to 1948 when Sir Jack Brabham commenced his racing career and continues today with his son David Brabham, with Brabham Automotive. On the horizon for the Company is the development of an endurance race program as it continues its road to Le Mans and the production of a road car. Brabham Automotive is part of a private equity group focused on advanced manufacturing and mobility solutions providing a stable platform for growth. You can also follow us on Twitter @brabhamauto, Instagram @brabhamauto, and Facebook @BrabhamAutomotiveOfficial. Visit Brabham Automotive at www.brabhamautomotive.com.

Disclaimer

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 09:49:05 UTC
