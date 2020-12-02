Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.    AXTA   BMG0750C1082

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.

(AXTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Axalta Coating : announces Shelley Bausch to lead Global Industrial Coatings business

12/02/2020 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) today announced that Shelley Bausch is joining Axalta as Senior Vice President, Global Industrial Coatings, effective January 1, 2021.

"Shelley is an outstanding business leader with extensive experience in industrial products and coatings. She will lead our current Industrial Coatings businesses globally, which include energy solutions, coil, wood, general industrial and powder coatings, and drive expansion into new industrial coatings markets," said Robert W. Bryant, Axalta's President and CEO. "Shelley is a dynamic leader with experience managing complex product portfolios sold into diverse and fragmented industrial end markets. She is a valuable addition to our team, and I'm confident she will drive growth in our existing as well as new end-markets."

"I want to thank Dave Heflin for the strong results achieved during his interim stewardship of the Industrial portfolio, and I look forward to working with him as he continues to drive excellent results in our global liquid industrial business," continued Bryant.

Bausch joins Axalta from the Carlisle Companies Inc., a manufacturer of engineered products used in roofing, architectural metal, aerospace, medical technologies, industrial, transportation, refinish, and agriculture, mining and construction equipment markets, where she has worked since 2017. At Carlisle, she has led the Asia Pacific region and the Fluid Technologies business unit. Before Carlisle, Bausch led the Industrial Coatings business for PPG from 2014 to 2017 and spent 25 years at Dow Corning Corporation in a variety of senior management and commercial roles. Bausch serves on the board of directors of the Kraton Corporation. She earned a B.S. in Business Administration, summa cum laude, from Alma College and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan – Flint. 

"Axalta's Industrial business has made significant strides in the past several years, and I look forward to joining a great team for the challenge of taking it to the next level and continuing to make it a major growth engine for the Company," said Bausch.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Axalta                              

Media Contact

Two Commerce Square   

Chris Mecray

2001 Market Street           

+1 215-255-7970

Suite 3600                          

christopher.mecray@axalta.com

Philadelphia, PA 19103       

axalta.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-coating-systems-announces-shelley-bausch-to-lead-global-industrial-coatings-business-301183109.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.
08:31aAXALTA COATING : announces Shelley Bausch to lead Global Industrial Coatings bus..
PR
11/30AXALTA COATING : announces Jeremy Rohen to lead Strategy and Business Developmen..
PR
11/24AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8..
AQ
11/13AXALTA COATING : announces new partnership with Master Paints in Pakistan
PU
11/10AXALTA COATING : Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
11/09AXALTA COATING : Prices Upsized Notes Offering
PR
11/09AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/09AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/09AXALTA COATING : Commences Notes Offering and Announces Expected Conditional Ful..
PR
11/05AXALTA COATING : announces new organizational model to drive performance
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ