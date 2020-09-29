Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.    AXTA   BMG0750C1082

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.

(AXTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axalta Coating : expands commercial vehicle portfolio in Europe with launch of PercoTop® CS388 SupraSand high-build epoxy primer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 03:55pm EDT

Axalta expands commercial vehicle portfolio in Europe with launch of PercoTop® CS388 SupraSand high-build epoxy primer

BASEL, SWITZERLAND - SEPT. 21, 2020- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today launched the PercoTop® CS388 SupraSand high-build epoxy primer for customers in Europe. This primer can be applied directly to metal surfaces and eliminates the need for filler, surfacer or e-coat.

Axalta's PercoTop CS388 high-build epoxy primer decreases drying and sanding times by 50%, even when used with a thicker film than other epoxy primers. The primer delivers superior corrosion and humidity protection and is easily applied using common spray equipment. This combination makes it the perfect blend of protection and efficiency and ideal for use on commercial vehicles such as trailers, buses and large trucks.

'Axalta continues to deliver exceptional products that meet the ever-changing needs of our global transportation customers. We are excited to introduce a best-in-class epoxy primer and expand our product offerings for commercial vehicle customers,' said Neville Rhodes, European Director of Commercial Transportation Coatings at Axalta. 'With faster curing times and reduced baking time, this easy-to-use primer helps our customers be more efficient and conserve energy.'

Axalta offers a wide range of PercoTop products, including fillers, primers, basecoats, topcoats and clearcoats that are designed to meet the needs of customers in the bus, trailer and construction segments. These coating solutions are user-friendly, efficient, reliable and deliver high-quality colour and performance.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 19:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.
03:55pAXALTA COATING : expands commercial vehicle portfolio in Europe with launch of P..
PU
09/28AXALTA COATING : evolves ' on Tour' to digital platforms in Latin America
PR
09/23AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
09/18OMV Supervisory Board Chairman Wolfgang C. Berndt Resigns
DJ
09/16AXALTA COATING : expands commercial vehicle portfolio with launch of Imron® 2K h..
PU
09/15AXALTA COATING : Announces New Partnership with Flight Youth Engineering
PU
09/14AXALTA INTRODUCES WOOD VIBES : Mood
PR
09/07AXALTA COATING : Announces New Partnership with Brabham Automotive in Australia
PU
09/01AXALTA COATING : Driver William Byron ready for a colorful championship run in N..
PR
08/25AXALTA COATING : Launches Industry-Leading Waterborne Clearcoat Solution in Asia
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 565 M - -
Net income 2020 130 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 305 M 5 305 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 27,17 $
Last Close Price 22,54 $
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Bryant President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Garrett Chairman
Barry S. Snyder Senior VP, Chief Operations & Supply Chain Officer
Sean M. Lannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ashish Jawadiwar Chief Information & Digital Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.-25.86%5 305
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY21.91%57 892
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.98.94%34 275
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-8.80%28 728
ASIAN PAINTS9.00%25 276
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-5.78%19 237
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group