Axalta Coating : expands commercial vehicle portfolio in Europe with launch of PercoTop® CS388 SupraSand high-build epoxy primer

Axalta expands commercial vehicle portfolio in Europe with launch of PercoTop® CS388 SupraSand high-build epoxy primer

BASEL, SWITZERLAND - SEPT. 21, 2020- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today launched the PercoTop® CS388 SupraSand high-build epoxy primer for customers in Europe. This primer can be applied directly to metal surfaces and eliminates the need for filler, surfacer or e-coat.

Axalta's PercoTop CS388 high-build epoxy primer decreases drying and sanding times by 50%, even when used with a thicker film than other epoxy primers. The primer delivers superior corrosion and humidity protection and is easily applied using common spray equipment. This combination makes it the perfect blend of protection and efficiency and ideal for use on commercial vehicles such as trailers, buses and large trucks.

'Axalta continues to deliver exceptional products that meet the ever-changing needs of our global transportation customers. We are excited to introduce a best-in-class epoxy primer and expand our product offerings for commercial vehicle customers,' said Neville Rhodes, European Director of Commercial Transportation Coatings at Axalta. 'With faster curing times and reduced baking time, this easy-to-use primer helps our customers be more efficient and conserve energy.'

Axalta offers a wide range of PercoTop products, including fillers, primers, basecoats, topcoats and clearcoats that are designed to meet the needs of customers in the bus, trailer and construction segments. These coating solutions are user-friendly, efficient, reliable and deliver high-quality colour and performance.

