AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.

(AXTA)
Axalta Coating : launches new high-viscosity quick-drying system for the automotive refinish industry in Mexico

10/13/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

Axalta launches new high-viscosity quick-drying system for the automotive refinish industry in Mexico

The new system reduces drying times and offers maximum leveling and superior gloss

MEXICO CITY- OCT. 7, 2020- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, launched the Imlar® 4:1 AV system for automotive refinishing customers in Mexico. This quick-drying system has high-viscosity properties resulting in a smoother appearance in only one coat, saving time and money for Axalta's refinish customers in Mexico.

The three-product system is easily applied in various climates and delivers superior gloss and maximum leveling, which reduces drying times and the need for polishing. The products used in the Imlar 4:1 AV system are:

  • the 930SM AV 2K filler primer, which has short air-drying times and is easy to sand;
  • the Bikapa® Plus basecoat, which provides excellent appearance; and
  • the Klarity® AV IW500 2K clearcoat, which helps achieve the appropriate thickness with the least amount of effort, offers good leveling, gloss and appearance differentiation designed for use on all types of repairs.

'When we developed the Imlar 4:1 AV system, we worked closely with master painters to understand their needs and create a product that increases their productivity,' said Marcelo Herrera, Business Development Director, Latin America at Axalta. 'This new quick-drying system provides our small- and medium-size body shop customers with an efficient and low-cost solution without sacrificing the appearance quality of the vehicle.'

With over 150 years of experience in the market, Axalta offers a wide range of technologies for automotive collision repair, color matching and refinishing that meet and exceed customer expectations. Refinish customers in Mexico can also take advantage of the Painters Club, the company's loyalty program that rewards master painters with special discounts and rewards.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 16:24:03 UTC

