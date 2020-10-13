Axalta Coating : launches new high-viscosity quick-drying system for the automotive refinish industry in Mexico

Axalta launches new high-viscosity quick-drying system for the automotive refinish industry in Mexico

The new system reduces drying times and offers maximum leveling and superior gloss

MEXICO CITY- OCT. 7, 2020- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, launched the Imlar® 4:1 AV system for automotive refinishing customers in Mexico. This quick-drying system has high-viscosity properties resulting in a smoother appearance in only one coat, saving time and money for Axalta's refinish customers in Mexico.

The three-product system is easily applied in various climates and delivers superior gloss and maximum leveling, which reduces drying times and the need for polishing. The products used in the Imlar 4:1 AV system are:

the 930SM AV 2K filler primer, which has short air-drying times and is easy to sand;

the Bikapa ® Plus basecoat, which provides excellent appearance; and

Plus basecoat, which provides excellent appearance; and the Klarity® AV IW500 2K clearcoat, which helps achieve the appropriate thickness with the least amount of effort, offers good leveling, gloss and appearance differentiation designed for use on all types of repairs.

'When we developed the Imlar 4:1 AV system, we worked closely with master painters to understand their needs and create a product that increases their productivity,' said Marcelo Herrera, Business Development Director, Latin America at Axalta. 'This new quick-drying system provides our small- and medium-size body shop customers with an efficient and low-cost solution without sacrificing the appearance quality of the vehicle.'

With over 150 years of experience in the market, Axalta offers a wide range of technologies for automotive collision repair, color matching and refinishing that meet and exceed customer expectations. Refinish customers in Mexico can also take advantage of the Painters Club, the company's loyalty program that rewards master painters with special discounts and rewards.



About Axalta Coating Systems

