Axalta Coating : First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

Axalta is a Global Leader

▪ #1 or #2 market share in ~90% of markets served ▪ Industry leading margins reflect strength of technology, application know- how, and global brands

▪ Premium portfolio: ✓ Refinish: #1 position in highly stable market driven by global accident rates ✓ Industrial: Offers the full spectrum of coatings to 14,000+ customers in 90+ countries; doubled net sales during 2013 - 18 ✓ Light Vehicle OEM: #2 position globally; strong through-cycle margins and recent positive pricing traction ✓ Commercial Vehicle OEM: #1 market share in heavy duty trucks; expanding leading technology into adjacent markets

▪ Organic growth opportunities via underpenetrated regions, underserved customers and continued share gains

▪ Robust and consistent free cash flow bolstered by relatively low capital intensity with multiple levers to manage downturns

3. Competitor EBITDA margins - SHW from YE 2020 earnings presentation, PPG from filing, RPM from filing LTM 11/20, AKZA YE 2020 earnings presentation, AKZA EBITDA margin is only for Performance Coatings portion of business.

Summary Statistics (FY 2020)Superior Adj. EBITDA Margins(3)

20%