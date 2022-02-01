Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    AXTA   BMG0750C1082

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.

(AXTA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/01 10:49:18 am
28.63 USD   -3.31%
10:34aAxalta Expects FX Headwinds in 2022 -- Currency Comment
DJ
01/31Axalta Coating Systems Q4 Profit Declines From Year-Ago Levels as Revenue Grows
MT
01/31AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Axalta Expects FX Headwinds in 2022 -- Currency Comment

02/01/2022 | 10:34am EST
By Paulo Trevisani


Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. said Tuesday it expects modest foreign exchange headwinds this year, driven largely by the euro and the Brazilian real.

The company reported consolidated fourth quarter sales rose 5.8% to $1.14 billion, including a 1.2% foreign currency headwind.

For the full year, forex had a beneficial impact of 1.8% on sales, which totaled $4.42 billion, an 18.2% increase.

Axalta said its performance coatings segment's fourth quarter of 2021 sales rose 14.2% to $804 million, which included an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of 1.4% led by the euro.

Last year, the Brazilian real fell 6.8% against the US dollar, and the euro weakened 6.9% versus the greenback, according to Dow Jones Market Data.


Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 1034ET

