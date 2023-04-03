Advanced search
    AXTA   BMG0750C1082

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.

(AXTA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:55:35 2023-04-03 pm EDT
30.82 USD   +1.73%
10:43aJefferies Adjusts Price Target on Axalta Coating Systems to $28 From $26, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Axalta Schedules First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

04/03/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
GLEN MILLS, Pa., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, will release its first-quarter 2023 financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 2. The release and supporting materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of axalta.com.

In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 3. Chris Villavarayan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Sean Lannon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review the company's financial performance for the period. A live webcast of the conference call will be available here. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the call and will remain accessible through May 3, 2024.

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is 201-689-8560. For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available through May 10, 2023. The replay dial-in number is 412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13737570.

About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on Twitter.

Axalta Coating SystemsInvestor Relations ContactGlobal Media Contact
50 Applied Bank Blvd,Christopher EvansRobert Donohoe
Suite 300+1-484-724-4099+1-267-756-3803
Glen Mills, PA
christopher.evans@axalta.comrobert.donohoe@axalta.com
19342  


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 142 M - -
Net income 2023 303 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 696 M 6 696 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
EV / Sales 2024 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 86,6%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 30,29 $
Average target price 32,29 $
Spread / Average Target 6,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chrishan Anton S. Villavarayan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean M. Lannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rakesh Sachdev Non-Executive Chairman
Ashish Jawadiwar Chief Information & Digital Officer & VP
Robert Roop Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.18.92%6 696
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-5.29%58 002
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-10.57%32 257
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.6.24%31 439
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.15%21 871
AKZO NOBEL N.V.15.06%13 328
