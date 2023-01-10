Advanced search
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.

(AXTA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:12:25 2023-01-10 pm EST
26.92 USD   +1.11%
01/09Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Axalta Coating Systems to $23 From $26, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
Axalta Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

01/10/2023 | 01:46pm EST
GLEN MILLS, Pa., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, January 25. The release and supporting materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of axalta.com.

In addition, the company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 26. Chris Villavarayan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Sean Lannon, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company's financial performance for the period. A live webcast of the conference call will be available here. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the call and will remain accessible through January 26, 2024.

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is 201-689-8560. For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available through February 2, 2023. The replay dial-in number is 412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13735303.

About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on Twitter.

Axalta Coating Systems
50 Applied Bank Blvd,
Suite 300
Glen Mills, PA
19342		Investor Relations Contact
Christopher Evans
+1-484-724-4099
christopher.evans@axalta.com		Global Media Contact
Robert Donohoe
+1-267-756-3803
robert.donohoe@axalta.com



