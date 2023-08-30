GLEN MILLS, Pa., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, has won a 2023 R&D 100 award in the Mechanical and Materials category. Axalta’s next generation Imron™ is a coating technology that delivers sustainability benefits and improves production cycle time for transportation customers.



“We are thrilled to once again accept a prestigious R&D 100 award,” said Robert Roop, Axalta’s Chief Technology Officer. “This recognition demonstrates our ongoing impact from innovating smarter surface solutions for better living and a more sustainable future. Our next generation Imron™ exceeds current equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements while providing sustainability benefits.”

For decades, Imron™ polyurethane enamel has been the finish of choice for many transportation customers. Imron™ boasts excellent durability levels, outstanding performance on topcoats and clears, reliable corrosion protection, and excellent resistance to chemicals and weathering. These qualities make Imron™ one of the most widely approved and used coatings across the globe.

Since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards program has recognized the top 100 revolutionary technologies from the world’s leading Fortune 500 companies, federally funded research institutions, academic and government labs, and smaller companies. This year’s R&D 100 winners will be recognized at an awards dinner on November 16, 2023, in San Diego, California.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and @axalta on X.

