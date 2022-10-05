Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXTA   BMG0750C1082

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.

(AXTA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:43 2022-10-05 am EDT
23.09 USD   -1.16%
09:31aAxalta schedules third-quarter 2022 earnings conference call
GL
10/04KeyBanc Adjusts Axalta Coating Systems' Price Target to $29 From $31, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
08/29Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axalta schedules third-quarter 2022 earnings conference call

10/05/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, October 25. The release and supporting materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of axalta.com.

In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 26. Rakesh Sachdev, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Lannon, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company's financial performance for the period. A live webcast of the conference call will be available here. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the call and will remain accessible through October 26, 2023.

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is 201-689-8560. For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available through November 2, 2022. The replay dial-in number is 412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13733068.

About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on Twitter.

Axalta Coating Systems
50 Applied Bank Blvd,
Suite 300
Glen Mills, PA
19342		Investor Relations Contact
Christopher Evans
+1-484-724-4099
christopher.evans@axalta.com		Global Media Contact
Robert Donohoe
+1-267-756-3803
robert.donohoe@axalta.com



All news about AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.
09:31aAxalta schedules third-quarter 2022 earnings conference call
GL
10/04KeyBanc Adjusts Axalta Coating Systems' Price Target to $29 From $31, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
08/29Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
08/29Axalta Names Jan Bertsch to Board of Directors
GL
08/29Axalta Names Jan Bertsch to Board of Directors
GL
08/29Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Names Jan Bertsch to Board of Directors
CI
08/25Axalta Innovation Wins Globally Distinguished R&D 100 Award
GL
08/18Axalta Launches Next Generation Basecoat Technology for the Automotive Refinish Industr..
GL
08/18Axalta Launches Next Generation Basecoat Technology for the Automotive Refinish Industr..
GL
08/18Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Announces the Launch of Its Next Generation Basecoat Techno..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 854 M - -
Net income 2022 279 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 888 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 152 M 5 152 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 23,36 $
Average target price 29,82 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rakesh Sachdev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean M. Lannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William M. Cook Non-Executive Chairman
Ashish Jawadiwar Chief Information & Digital Officer & VP
Robert Roop Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD.-29.47%5 152
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-37.67%56 578
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-1.34%39 343
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-33.78%28 000
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.38%16 443
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.21%11 597