    ACLS   US0545402085

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ACLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
52.70 USD   +3.13%
Axcelis announces manufacturing ramp at the company's new axcelis asia operations center in korea
PR
07/13Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Announces Manufacturing Ramp At the Company's New Axcelis Asia Operations Center in Korea
CI
SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Ending Near Intra-Day Lows
MT
AXCELIS ANNOUNCES MANUFACTURING RAMP AT THE COMPANY'S NEW AXCELIS ASIA OPERATIONS CENTER IN KOREA

07/13/2022 | 08:01am EDT
New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing and Engineering Facility Adds Manufacturing Capacity to Serve Korea and All of Asia

BEVERLY, Mass., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced a significant increase in production levels and staffing at the Company's new Axcelis Asia Operations Center, located in Pyeongtaek-Si, Gyeonggi-Do, Korea.

The new Axcelis Asia Operations Center is a state-of-the-art manufacturing and engineering facility that measures over 44,000 square feet and includes a fully functional cleanroom designed with the lean and quality principles that govern the Company's US manufacturing site. In addition, the new center is certified by the ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System. The Axcelis Asia Operations Center is designed to serve both the Korean customer base, and our expanding footprint across all of Asia. The Company completed initial shipments from the new center in the first quarter.  

President and CEO Mary Puma, commented, "Korea has long been a key region for Axcelis and this investment in the Axcelis Asia Operations Center in Korea will add manufacturing capacity to our operations, reduce lead-times, bring us closer to our customers and facilitate relationships with the local community. We also are excited to provide significant employment opportunities across a range of functions from manufacturing engineering, supply chain management, engineering and software development. We look forward to continuing to play a vibrant role in both the local community and supply chain."

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

US CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978-787-4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978-787-9552

KOREA CONTACT:

Patrick Kwon (editorial/media) +82-31-695-8831

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-announces-manufacturing-ramp-at-the-companys-new-axcelis-asia-operations-center-in-korea-301584806.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
