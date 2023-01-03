Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACLS   US0545402085

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ACLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:53 2023-01-03 pm EST
78.76 USD   -0.76%
04:02pAxcelis to participate in the 25th annual needham growth conference
PR
2022Axcelis Announces Multiple Shipments of Purion Dragon™ High Current Implanters to Advanced Logic and Memory Semiconductor Manufacturers in Asia
PR
2022Insider Sell: Axcelis Technologies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AXCELIS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 25TH ANNUAL NEEDHAM GROWTH CONFERENCE

01/03/2023 | 04:02pm EST
BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that management will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on January 10-11, 2023 and virtually on January 12, 2023.

Axcelis is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 11th at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Management will be also available for one-on-one meetings.  A live webcast of Axcelis' presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by accessing the webcast link at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/acls/2233703. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Axcelis

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axcelis-to-participate-in-the-25th-annual-needham-growth-conference-301712689.html

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
