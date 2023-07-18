BEVERLY, Mass., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the second quarter 2023 on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a Participant here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9757e7e7d17f4188872f4146e314ba26. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552