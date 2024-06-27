Axcelis Technologies, Inc. announced the establishment of new service offices in Chitose, Hokkaido and Kumamoto, Kyushu to support the Company's expanding customer base in Japan. Both service office locations opened in June 2024.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Equities
ACLS
US0545402085
Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
