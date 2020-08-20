Log in
Axcella : Announces Upcoming Later-Breaker Presentation at The Digital International Liver Congress 2020

08/20/2020 | 07:32am EDT

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) to pioneer a new approach for treating complex diseases and improving health, today announced an upcoming late-breaker poster presentation at The Digital International Liver Congress™ 2020 (EASL), which is being held virtually from August 27 to 29. This presentation will discuss key data from AXA1125-003, a placebo-controlled, randomized, multi-arm clinical study assessing the impact of AXA1125 and AXA1957 on safety, tolerability and effects on structures and functions of the liver in 102 adult subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Multifactorial Effects of AXA1125 and AXA1957 Observed on Markers of Metabolism, Inflammation and Fibrosis: A 16-Week Randomized Placebo-Controlled Study in Subjects With Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) With and Without Type 2 Diabetes (T2D)

Abstract Number: 4470

Presenter: Stephen A. Harrison, M.D., Medical Director of Pinnacle Clinical Research in San Antonio, TX, visiting professor of Hepatology at the University of Oxford, UK

Session: Late-Breaker Poster

Date/Time: August 28, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CEST

About Endogenous Metabolic Modulators (EMMs)

EMMs are a broad family of molecules, including amino acids, that regulate human metabolism. Axcella is developing a range of novel product candidates that are comprised of multiple EMMs engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple metabolic pathways to modify the root causes of various complex diseases and improve health.

About Axcella’s Clinical Studies

Each of the company’s clinical studies to date are or have been conducted as non-investigational new drug application (IND) clinical studies under U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations and guidance supporting research with food. These studies evaluate product candidates for safety, tolerability and effects on the normal structures and functions in humans, including in individuals with disease. They are not designed or intended to evaluate a product candidate’s ability to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat or prevent a disease. If Axcella decides to further develop a product candidate as a potential therapeutic, as is the case with AXA1665 and AXA1125, any subsequent clinical studies will be conducted under an IND.

Internet Posting of Information

Axcella uses its website, www.axcellahealth.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the company’s website in the “Investors and News” section. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portions of the company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Axcella

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) to pioneer a new approach for treating complex diseases and improving health. The company’s product candidates are comprised of EMMs and their derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple biological pathways. Axcella’s pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence. Additional muscle- and blood-related programs are in earlier-stage development. For more information, please visit www.axcellahealth.com.


© Business Wire 2020
