Axcella Health Inc.(NasdaqGM:AXLA) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Axcella Health Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on a new approach to treat complex diseases using compositions of endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs). Its product candidates are comprised of multiple EMMs that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios with simultaneously impacting multiple biological pathways. Its pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates for the treatment of Long COVID (also known as Post-COVID-19 Condition and Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC)) associated fatigue, and the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). AXA1665 is a product candidate for the reduction in risk of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence in adult patients with liver cirrhosis. AXA1125 is also being developed as a product candidate for the treatment of Long COVID. AXA1125 is an oral product candidate for the treatment of NASH. AXA1125 is an oral product candidate that contains six amino acids and derivatives.