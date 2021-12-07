Axcella Health : Therapeutics Promotes Margaret Koziel, M.D., to Chief Medical Officer - Form 8-K

Axcella Therapeutics Promotes Margaret Koziel, M.D., to Chief Medical Officer

Cambridge, Mass., December 6, 2021 - Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that Margaret Koziel, M.D., has been promoted to the role of Chief Medical Officer and added as a member of the company's executive team. Dr. Koziel, who previously served as Vice President, Clinical Development, joined Axcella in 2019, bringing a wealth of leadership experience within both biopharma and academia.

"Margaret joined Axcella at a pivotal stage in the company's evolution and has been a key contributor and leader since Day 1, helping to bring multiple clinical studies to a successful conclusion, contributing to our multi-national regulatory engagements and rapidly advancing our lead candidates into later-stage development," said Bill Hinshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axcella. "We look forward to benefitting from her continued wisdom and guidance as we advance AXA1125 and AXA1665 in three Phase 2 trials with the ultimate aim of treating patients with a range of complex diseases and conditions."

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Koziel will lead Axcella's clinical development and regulatory affairs efforts. Before joining the company, she held positions of increasing responsibility at Kaleido Biosciences, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and the Novartis Institute for Biomedical Sciences, working across the full spectrum of clinical development, from target selection through Phase 4 trials. Dr. Koziel has also served as a Professor and Assistant Vice Provost for Clinical Research at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, staff physician at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Koziel has published nearly 90 papers in journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine and The Journal of Clinical Investigation. She obtained her B.A. and M.D. from Dartmouth and her postgraduate medical training at New England Deaconess Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, affiliates of Harvard Medical School.

"I am honored and excited by the opportunity to continue working alongside our strong team at Axcella as we seek to bring forward much-needed treatments for conditions like Long COVID, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE)," said Dr. Koziel. "With compelling data to date, a therapeutic approach that resonates with physicians, and a platform that can be rapidly applied to a number of additional areas, we have a strong foundation in place."

About Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA)

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions. The company's product candidates are comprised of EMMs and derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to restore cellular homeostasis in multiple key biological pathways and improve cellular energetic efficiency. Axcella's pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates in Phase 2 development for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence, the treatment of Long COVID, and the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's unique model allows for the evaluation of its EMM compositions through non-IND clinical studies or IND clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.axcellatx.com .

