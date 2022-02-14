Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Axcella Health Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXLA   US05454B1052

AXCELLA HEALTH INC.

(AXLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axcella Therapeutics Up After FDA Fast Track Designation

02/14/2022 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Dabaie


Axcella Therapeutics shares rose 5%, to $1.84, after the clinical-stage biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast track designation to AXA1125 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis with liver fibrosis.

AXA1125 is a multi-targeted oral drug candidate that is currently being investigated in the EMMPACT Phase 2b clinical trial in NASH and a separate Phase 2a clinical trial in Long Covid.

"We plan to leverage Fast Track to expedite our development path as we seek to provide an important first-line treatment option," said Chief Executive Bill Hinshaw.

Fast track is a process designed by the FDA to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious or life-threatening conditions with unmet medical needs.

NASH is the most severe form of fatty liver disease. If left untreated, NASH may ultimately lead to life-threatening conditions such as cirrhosis or liver cancer.


Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 0840ET

All news about AXCELLA HEALTH INC.
08:41aAxcella Therapeutics Up After FDA Fast Track Designation
DJ
07:59aAxcella Therapeutics Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for AXA1125 in NASH
BU
02/10Axcella Therapeutics to Participate in the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
BU
02/07AXCELLA HEALTH : Therapeutics Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer - Form ..
PU
02/07AXCELLA HEALTH INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
02/07Axcella Health Names CFO
MT
02/07Axcella Therapeutics Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
BU
02/07Axcella Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Robert Crane as the New Chief Financial O..
CI
01/10AXCELLA HEALTH INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/06Axcella Therapeutics Details Clinical and Operational Milestones for 2022
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXCELLA HEALTH INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -64,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 23,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,4 M 67,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart AXCELLA HEALTH INC.
Duration : Period :
Axcella Health Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXCELLA HEALTH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,75 $
Average target price 14,38 $
Spread / Average Target 721%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William R. Hinshaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Crane Chief Financial Officer
David R. Epstein Chairman
Tony Tramontin Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Alison Schecter President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXCELLA HEALTH INC.-16.27%67
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.52%77 860
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.09%67 952
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.51%59 543
BIONTECH SE-33.69%41 288
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-29.95%38 025