    AXLA   US05454B1052

AXCELLA HEALTH INC.

(AXLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:58 2022-10-14 pm EDT
1.740 USD   +7.41%
01:25pAxcella Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual NASH Investor Conference
BU
09:53aAxcella Therapeutics Announces $34.2 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At the Market, Appoints Two New Board Members
AQ
06:42aWedbush Adjusts Axcella Health's Price Target to $6 From $9, Citing Stock Dilution; Outperform Rating Kept
MT
Axcella Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual NASH Investor Conference

10/14/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual NASH Investor Conference taking place virtually on October 17th, 2022.

Details for the fireside chat are as follows:

 

Date:

 

Monday, October 17th, 2022

 

Time:

 

3:00 pm Eastern Time

 

Webcast:

 

https://journey.ct.events/view/6b38c477-2942-428b-aed6-b4f7a0dcea88

The webcast will be accessible in the Investors & News section on the company’s website at www.axcellatx.com. An archive of the webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for up to 90 days.

To request a one-on-on virtual meeting, please contact meetings@hcwco.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Axcella uses the “Investors and News” section of its website, www.axcellatx.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information, to communicate with investors and the public, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures include, but may not be limited to, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, and public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on our website could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA)

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using compositions of endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs). The company’s product candidates are comprised of EMMs and derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to reset multiple biological pathways, improve cellular energetics, and restore homeostasis. Axcella’s pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates in Phase 2 development for the treatment of Long COVID and NASH. The company’s unique model allows for the evaluation of its EMM compositions through non-IND clinical studies or IND clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.axcellatx.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -83,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85,3 M 85,3 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 76,2%
Managers and Directors
William R. Hinshaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Crane Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David R. Epstein Chairman
Tony Tramontin Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Margaret Koziel Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXCELLA HEALTH INC.-22.49%85
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.19.17%80 455
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS35.04%76 050
BIONTECH SE-45.69%34 025
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-37.93%29 505
GENMAB A/S4.41%23 520