Axcella Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place May 23 – 26, 2022 both virtually and in-person in Miami, Florida.

Details for the fireside chat are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Time: 2:30pm Eastern Time Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/aab5cfb6-d963-46cc-91d6-a795c1b2436c

The conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investors & News section on the company’s website at www.axcellatx.com. An archive of the webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for up to 90 days.

To request a one-on-one in-person or virtual meeting, please register here.

