    AXLA   US05454B1052

AXCELLA HEALTH INC.

(AXLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.600 USD   +3.90%
08:07aAxcella Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
BU
05/09Chardan Lowers Axcella Health's Price Target to $7 From $12, Buy Rating Kept
MT
05/05AXCELLA HEALTH INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Axcella Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

05/19/2022 | 08:07am EDT
Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place May 23 – 26, 2022 both virtually and in-person in Miami, Florida.

Details for the fireside chat are as follows:

Date:

         

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time:

         

2:30pm Eastern Time

Webcast:

         

https://journey.ct.events/view/aab5cfb6-d963-46cc-91d6-a795c1b2436c

The conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investors & News section on the company’s website at www.axcellatx.com. An archive of the webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for up to 90 days.

To request a one-on-one in-person or virtual meeting, please register here.

Internet Posting of Information
Axcella uses the “Investors and News” section of its website, www.axcellatx.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information, to communicate with investors and the public, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures include, but may not be limited to, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, and public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on our website could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA)
Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using compositions of endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs). The company’s product candidates are comprised of EMMs and derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to reset multiple biological pathways, improve cellular energetics, and restore homeostasis. Axcella’s pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates in Phase 2 development for the treatment of Long COVID, NASH, and the reduction in risk of OHE recurrence. The company’s unique model allows for the evaluation of its EMM compositions through non-IND clinical studies or IND clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.axcellatx.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -77,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 84,1 M 84,1 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 76,3%
Managers and Directors
William R. Hinshaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Crane Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David R. Epstein Chairman
Tony Tramontin Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Alison Schecter President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXCELLA HEALTH INC.-23.45%84
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.93%79 298
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.38%71 026
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.91%64 540
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-18.77%41 409
BIONTECH SE-39.08%38 169