Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Axelum Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXLM   PHY0564R1015

AXELUM RESOURCES CORP.

(AXLM)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-03
2.5 PHP   -3.85%
04/04AXELUM RESOURCES : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
03/31AXELUM RESOURCES : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
03/31AXELUM RESOURCES : Share Buy-Back Transactions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axelum Resources : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

04/04/2022 | 11:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Axelum Resources Corp.AXLM PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type SEC Form 17-C
Report Period/Report Date Apr 5, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

In accordance with the SEC Notice to all publicly listed companies issued on March 17, 2020 regarding the filing of structured reports and current reports with the SEC via the PSE edge system, please find attached the SEC Form 17-C of Axelum Resources Corp.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Maria Theresa Paguirigan
Designation Treasurer, Chief Financial Officer and Asst. Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Axelum Resources Corporation published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 03:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AXELUM RESOURCES CORP.
04/04AXELUM RESOURCES : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
03/31AXELUM RESOURCES : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
03/31AXELUM RESOURCES : Share Buy-Back Transactions
PU
03/25Axelum Resources Repurchases Shares Under Buyback Program
MT
03/24AXELUM RESOURCES : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
03/22Axelum Resources Repurchases Shares Under Buyback Program
MT
03/21AXELUM RESOURCES : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
03/15Axelum Resources Repurchases Shares Under Buyback Scheme
MT
03/14AXELUM RESOURCES : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
03/13AXELUM RESOURCES : Share Buy-Back Transactions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 168 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2020 526 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net cash 2020 1 364 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 523 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart AXELUM RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Axelum Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Romeo I. Chan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Henry J. Raperoga President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Maria Theresa Z. Paguirigan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Dominic V. Isberto Compliance Officer
Laurito Eslao Serrano Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXELUM RESOURCES CORP.-16.67%192
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.16%360 006
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.93%88 200
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY33.79%51 281
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.11%48 910
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.91%44 901