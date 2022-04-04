Axelum Resources : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Axelum Resources Corp.

AXLM

Form/Report Type SEC Form 17-C Report Period/Report Date Apr 5, 2022

Description of the Disclosure In accordance with the SEC Notice to all publicly listed companies issued on March 17, 2020 regarding the filing of structured reports and current reports with the SEC via the PSE edge system, please find attached the SEC Form 17-C of Axelum Resources Corp.