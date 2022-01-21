Axfood : General Counsel Sandra Brånstad appointed to Executive Committee

"Sandra has been a valuable asset to the Axfood Group for several years and has played an important role in the large investments we have made, not least in logistics and acquisitions. With her drive for business and extensive knowledge and experience, she will be a valuable addition to the Executive Committee," says Klas Balkow, President and CEO of Axfood.

Sandra has long and solid experience in the field of business law. Before she became Axfood's General Counsel, she was active as a lawyer for several years, most recently as a partner at Ramberg Advokater.

Sandra will be joining the Axfood Executive Committee from 1 February 2022.