Axfood : Invitation to the presentation of Axfood's third quarter 2020

Axfood's President and CEO Klas Balkow will present the report together with CFO Anders Lexmon. The presentation will be held in English.
Time: Thursday, 22 October at 9:30 am CET
To participate, please dial in:
Sweden: +468 505 583 69
The UK: +44333300 9260
The US: +1833526 8347
The presentation can also be followed live via webcast at axfood.se. After the presentation a recording of the webcast will be made available.
Welcome!
Disclaimer
Axfood AB published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 09:09:07 UTC