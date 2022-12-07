Axia : 2022 AGM Results

8 Cambridge Avenue, Newlands, Harare, Zimbabwe Tel: (+263-24) 2776998/2776273 RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING At the Seventh Annual General Meeting of members held virtually, on Tuesday 22 November 2022 at 08:15 hrs, the following resolutions were tabled: Resolution Result Ordinary Business 1. To receive and consider the financial Passed statements for the year ended 30 June 2022 together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon. 2. To re - elect retiring Directors: Mr. Z. Passed Koudounaris and Mr. L.E.M Ngwerume, who retire by rotation and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. 3. To approve Directors' fees for the year ended Passed 30 June 2022. 4. To approve the remuneration of the Auditors Passed for the year ended 30 June 2022. To appoint Auditors of the Company until the Passed conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. Special Business 5. Approval of Share Buy-Back Passed That the Company authorises in advance, in terms of section 129 of the Companies and Other Business Corporations Act (Chapter 24:03) and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) ListingRequirements, the purchase by the Company of its own shares upon such terms and conditions and such amounts as the Directors of the Company may from time to time determine and such authority hereby specifies that: - The authority in terms of this resolution shall expire on the date of the Company's next Annual General Meeting; and Acquisitions shall be of ordinary shares which, in aggregate in any one financial year, shall not exceed 10% DIRECTORS: *L.E.M. NGWERUME (CHAIRMAN), J. KOUMIDES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER), *Z. KOUDOUNARIS, *T.C. MAZINGI, R.M. RAMBANAPASI, *T.N. SIBANDA (* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS)

8 Cambridge Avenue, Newlands, Harare, Zimbabwe Tel: (+263-24) 2776998/2776273 (ten per centum) of the Company's issued ordinary share capital; and The maximum and minimum prices, respectively, at which such ordinary shares may be acquired will not be more than 5% ( five per centum ) above and 5% ( five per centum) below the weighted average of the market price at which such ordinary shares are traded on the ZSE, as determined over the 5 (five) business days immediately preceding the date of purchase of such ordinary shares by the Company; and A press announcement will be published as soon as the Company has acquired ordinary shares constituting, on a cumulative basis in the period between Annual General Meetings, 3% ( three per centum) of the number of ordinary shares in issue prior to the acquisition; and If during the subsistence of this resolution the Company is unable to declare and pay a cash dividend, then this resolution shall be of no force and effect. Passed 6. Loans to executive directors To resolve as an ordinary resolution, with or without amendments: "That the Company be and is hereby authorised to make any loan to any Executive Director or to enter into any guarantee or provide any security in connection with a loan to such Executive Director for the purpose of enabling him to properly perform his duty as an officer of the Company, as may be determined by the Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors, provided that the amount of the loan or the extent of the guarantee or security shall not exceed the annual remuneration of that Director." DIRECTORS: *L.E.M. NGWERUME (CHAIRMAN), J. KOUMIDES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER), *Z. KOUDOUNARIS, *T.C. MAZINGI, R.M. RAMBANAPASI, *T.N. SIBANDA (* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS)