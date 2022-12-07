Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. Axia Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXIA   ZW0009012288

AXIA CORPORATION LIMITED

(AXIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-05
64.20 ZWL   +1.87%
02:42aAxia : 2022 AGM Results
PU
12/06Axia : Cautionary Statement
PU
11/01Axia : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axia : 2022 AGM Results

12/07/2022 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

8 Cambridge Avenue, Newlands, Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: (+263-24) 2776998/2776273

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Seventh Annual General Meeting of members held virtually, on Tuesday 22 November 2022 at 08:15 hrs, the following resolutions were tabled:

Resolution

Result

Ordinary Business

1. To receive and consider the financial

Passed

statements for the year ended 30 June 2022

together with the reports of the Directors and

Auditors thereon.

2. To re - elect retiring Directors: Mr. Z.

Passed

Koudounaris and Mr. L.E.M Ngwerume, who

retire by rotation and being eligible, offer

themselves for re-election.

3. To approve Directors' fees for the year ended

Passed

30 June 2022.

4. To approve the remuneration of the Auditors

Passed

for the year ended 30 June 2022.

To appoint Auditors of the Company until the

Passed

conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

Special Business

5. Approval of Share Buy-Back

Passed

That the Company authorises in advance, in terms of section 129 of the Companies and Other Business Corporations Act (Chapter 24:03) and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) ListingRequirements, the purchase by the Company of its own shares upon such terms and conditions and such amounts as the Directors of the Company may from time to time determine and such authority hereby specifies that: -

  1. The authority in terms of this resolution shall expire on the date of the Company's next Annual General Meeting; and
  2. Acquisitions shall be of ordinary shares which, in aggregate in any one financial year, shall not exceed 10%

DIRECTORS: *L.E.M. NGWERUME (CHAIRMAN), J. KOUMIDES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER), *Z. KOUDOUNARIS,

*T.C. MAZINGI, R.M. RAMBANAPASI, *T.N. SIBANDA (* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS)

8 Cambridge Avenue, Newlands, Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: (+263-24) 2776998/2776273

(ten per centum) of the Company's issued ordinary share capital; and

  1. The maximum and minimum prices, respectively, at which such ordinary shares may be acquired will not be more than 5% (five per centum) above and 5% (five per centum) below the weighted average of the market price at which such ordinary shares are traded on the ZSE, as determined over the 5 (five) business days immediately preceding the date of purchase of such ordinary shares by the Company; and
  2. A press announcement will be published as soon as the Company has acquired ordinary shares constituting, on a cumulative basis in the period between Annual General Meetings, 3% (three per centum) of the number of ordinary shares in issue prior to the acquisition; and
  3. If during the subsistence of this resolution the Company is unable to declare and pay a cash dividend, then this resolution shall be of no force and effect.

Passed

6. Loans to executive directors

To resolve as an ordinary resolution, with or without amendments:

"That the Company be and is hereby authorised to make any loan to any Executive Director or to enter into any guarantee or provide any security in connection with a loan to such Executive Director for the purpose of enabling him to properly perform his duty as an officer of the Company, as may be determined by the Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors, provided that the amount of the loan or the extent of the guarantee or security shall not exceed the annual remuneration of that Director."

DIRECTORS: *L.E.M. NGWERUME (CHAIRMAN), J. KOUMIDES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER), *Z. KOUDOUNARIS,

*T.C. MAZINGI, R.M. RAMBANAPASI, *T.N. SIBANDA (* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS)

8 Cambridge Avenue, Newlands, Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: (+263-24) 2776998/2776273

Shareholders representing 432 079 938 votes, equal to 77.71 % of the total issued shares, were present in person or by proxy.

By order of the Board of

AXIA CORPORATION LIMITED

Prometheus Corporate Services

Company Secretary

Harare

30 November 2022

DIRECTORS: *L.E.M. NGWERUME (CHAIRMAN), J. KOUMIDES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER), *Z. KOUDOUNARIS,

*T.C. MAZINGI, R.M. RAMBANAPASI, *T.N. SIBANDA (* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS)

Disclaimer

Axia Corporation Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 07:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AXIA CORPORATION LIMITED
02:42aAxia : 2022 AGM Results
PU
12/06Axia : Cautionary Statement
PU
11/01Axia : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/29Axia : April 29, 2022Q3 2022 Trading Update
PU
04/20Axia : April 20, 2022Notice to Members
PU
03/24Axia Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/02AXIA CORPORATION LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
2021AXIA CORPORATION LIMITED : 1st quarter earnings
CO
2021Axia Corp Projected to See Volume Recovery
AQ
2021Axia Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 214 M 65,8 M 65,8 M
Net income 2021 399 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net Debt 2021 756 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 35 446 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart AXIA CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Axia Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 64,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John Koumides Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ray Rambanapasi Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Luke Edward Mathew Ngwerume Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Merdjan Operations Executive
Thembiwe Chikosi Mazingi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIA CORPORATION LIMITED113.63%110
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED-15.16%4 681
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.27%4 004
ARHAUS, INC.-25.28%1 437
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.35%1 304
VICTORIA PLC-63.50%611