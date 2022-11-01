Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. Axia Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXIA   ZW0009012288

AXIA CORPORATION LIMITED

(AXIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-30
80.36 ZWL   +0.16%
05:26aAxia : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/29Axia : April 29, 2022Q3 2022 Trading Update
PU
04/20Axia : April 20, 2022Notice to Members
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axia : Notice of Annual General Meeting

11/01/2022 | 05:26am EDT
NOTICE TO MEMBERS

adrenalin 16906

DIRECTORS: *L.E.M. NGWERUME (CHAIRMAN), J. KOUMIDES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER), *Z. KOUDOUNARIS, *T.C. MAZINGI, R.M. RAMBANAPASI, *T.N. SIBANDA (* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS)

Disclaimer

Axia Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 214 M 65,8 M 65,8 M
Net income 2021 399 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net Debt 2021 756 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 44 370 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 96,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Koumides Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ray Rambanapasi Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Luke Edward Mathew Ngwerume Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Merdjan Operations Executive
Thembiwe Chikosi Mazingi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIA CORPORATION LIMITED167.42%138
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED-18.00%4 432
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-63.08%2 215
ARHAUS, INC.-36.91%1 171
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.40%1 122
VICTORIA PLC-58.00%714