Axiata Group shares fell Wednesday as analysts expressed concerns over its outlook following another quarterly loss.

The Malaysian telecommunications conglomerate's shares were 6.2% lower at 2.42 ringgit, bringing its year-to-date losses to more than 21%.

Axiata said Tuesday afternoon that net loss for the second quarter widened to MYR576.2 million ($124 million) from net loss of MYR106.4 million a year ago, mainly due to higher finance costs, higher depreciation and amortization, impairment of assets for mobile operations in Nepal and write-off of receivables related to capital gains tax. However, quarterly revenue rose 15% from a year earlier.

AmInvestment Bank cut its target price for Axiata to MYR3.04 from MYR3.10 but kept its rating at hold, as it remains cautious on the company's prospects amid macroeconomic headwinds that could negatively affect the performance of Axiata's frontier markets.

Axiata's financial performance looks vulnerable to a rising-rate environment amid a highly leveraged estimated 2023 ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 1.9X, AmInvestment Bank analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, Hong Leong Investment Bank trimmed Axiata's target price to MYR2.64 from MYR2.83 but maintained a hold rating, also citing persistent macro challenges.

Axiata's planned CelcomDigi merger could benefit the company in the long run, though there are significant regulatory risks, particularly in Nepal, and economic risks in Sri Lanka that could weigh on the outlook, Hong Leong analyst Tan J Young said in a note.

