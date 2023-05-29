Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Axiata Group
  News
  Summary
    AXIATA   MYL6888OO001

AXIATA GROUP

(AXIATA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-05-25
2.910 MYR   -1.69%
Axiata Shares Fall as Market Digests Negative Outlook News

05/29/2023 | 04:14am EDT
By Ying Xian Wong


Axiata shares fell Monday, as analysts said the market is digesting news on its outlook from a Friday briefing.

The Malaysian telecommunications conglomerate stock fell by as much as 6.5% and were last trading at 2.76 ringgit, down 5.2% on the day and 11% in the year to date.

Kenanga Investment Bank analyst Ahmad Ramzani Ramli said in an email that Axiata said in the Friday briefing that it will continue with its expansion and transition to become a telco-tech company, and it didn't provide news about a strategic investor for its telco tower unit, Edotco.

"All this indicates [Axiata's] debt or borrowings will still be elevated despite what the [its target of] a gross debt/Ebitda of 2.5X (currently at 3.4X) by 2025.", he said.

Apex Securities research analyst Lee Cherng Wee said the share price weakness is probably due in part to Chief Executive Vivek Sood saying during the briefing that the company expects to issue a lower dividend of MYR0.10 per share for 2023, impacted by the merger of Celcom Axiata and Digi.com. Axiata declared a MYR0.14 dividend per share last year.

Axiata's weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings may also be weighing on shares, he said in an email.

Axiata said Thursday that its first quarter swung to net profit of MYR73.9 million from net loss of MYR43 million a year earlier, mainly due to higher revenue and narrower forex losses. Quarterly revenue rose 7.9% to MYR5.38 billion thanks to mobile operations in Indonesia and Cambodia.


Write to Ying Xian Wong at yingxian.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-29-23 0413ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP -1.69% 2.91 End-of-day quote.-5.83%
DIGI.COM 0.00% 4.46 End-of-day quote.11.50%
KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK -2.73% 0.89 End-of-day quote.-2.20%
Financials
Sales 2023 22 541 M 4 902 M 4 902 M
Net income 2023 769 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2023 28 465 M 6 190 M 6 190 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,7x
Yield 2023 3,34%
Capitalization 26 711 M 5 809 M 5 809 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
EV / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 12 976
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart AXIATA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Axiata Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIATA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,91 MYR
Average target price 3,47 MYR
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Sood Group Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Lila Azmin Abdullah Group Chief Financial Officer
Shahril Ridza bin Ridzuan Non-Executive Chairman
Nirmal Anthony Rodrigo Group Chief Information Officer
Thomas Hundt Group Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIATA GROUP-5.83%5 809
T-MOBILE US-3.46%162 165
AT&T INC.-15.81%110 810
KDDI CORPORATION7.71%65 791
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-9.25%53 289
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-5.66%26 443
