Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Axiata Group    AXIATA   MYL6888OO001

AXIATA GROUP

(AXIATA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axiata, Telenor in talks to form Malaysia's top mobile operator

04/08/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Telenor's logo is seen in central Belgrade

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian telecoms company Axiata Group Bhd and Norway's Telenor ASA are nearing a deal to combine their Malaysian mobile operations to create the country's top player in the highly competitive sector.

The companies said on Thursday they were in advanced talks to merge Celcom Axiata Bhd and DiGi.Com Bhd, in which the parties would each own about 33.1%.

"It is no secret that the telecommunications industry continues to face long-term structural headwinds of slower growth, increased operating costs and lower profits," Axiata's CEO Izzaddin Idris said in a statement.

He said that as a commercially stronger and more resilient entity, Celcom Digi Berhad, the merged company, will help "restore long-term growth and capacity to the industry, especially in terms of improved profitability".

Izzaddin told a news conference that the merged entity, with its significant financial capacity, will also be able to attract and create prominent global partnerships.

Local ownership will exceed 51% with Malaysian institutional investors owning at least 17.9% of shares in Celcom Digi, Axiata said.

The combination of the country's second and third largest mobile services providers would create a company that is estimated to have annual revenue of $3 billion, with core profitability of $1.4 billion from a subscriber base of about 19 million customers. DiGi.Com had a market value of $7 billion.

Maxis Bhd is Malaysia's top mobile services provider with about 9.4 million subscribers.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that Axiata and Telenor were set to announce a deal involving the Malaysian mobile operations of both companies. Trading in Axiata and DiGi.Com was suspended ahead of the announcement.

NO HURDLES FORESEEN

In September 2019, Telenor and Axiata called off a proposed deal to create a telecoms joint venture with nearly 300 million customers across South and Southeast Asia, blaming "complexities".

"I personally can't foresee any hurdles that we need to cross, any challenges that we need to face, in terms of deal breakers. The 2019 exercise has given us a better understanding of each other," Izzaddin said.

He also said that the company was not looking at other mergers with Telenor.

As part of the latest proposed deal, Axiata will receive newly issued shares in DiGi.Com, a cash consideration from new debt in the merged company of about $400 million and a further $70 million from Telenor Group, Telenor said.

"A transaction will realise synergies and provide value for shareholders in line with our strategy of further developing Telenor's Asian portfolio," Telenor said.

The Norwegian company, the largest shareholder in DiGi.Com with a 49% stake, has other Asian businesses in Thailand, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan.

Axiata and Telenor said they will seek to finalise agreement on the proposed transaction in the second quarter following due diligence.

Last month, Celcom signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei Technologies' local unit and CyberSecurity Malaysia to set up a 5G test lab.

Malaysia plans to roll out the 5G telecommunications spectrum in stages by the end of this year. The government has set up a special purpose vehicle to oversee the infrastructure and network deployment over 10 years.

($1 = 4.1330 ringgit)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga, Liz Lee and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Stephen Coates and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Liz Lee, Anshuman Daga and Terje Solsvik


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP 2.98% 3.8 End-of-day quote.1.60%
DIGI.COM 3.31% 3.75 End-of-day quote.-9.42%
MAXIS 2.45% 4.6 End-of-day quote.-8.91%
TELENOR ASA 2.46% 154.4 Real-time Quote.3.29%
All news about AXIATA GROUP
04:52aAxiata, Telenor in talks to form Malaysia's top mobile operator
RE
03:25aTelenor has firm commitment to South-East Asia, CFO says
RE
01:52aTELENOR  : Axiata Plan Mobile Operations Merger in Malaysia
MT
01:01aTELENOR  : and Axiata in discussions to merge Malaysian operations
AQ
12:29aAxiata, Telenor in talks to form Malaysia's top mobile operator
RE
04/07Axiata and Telenor to announce corporate deal involving mobile units-source
RE
04/07Axiata group and telenor set to announce corporate transaction involving mobi..
RE
04/07Malaysia's Axiata, DiGi.Com shares suspend trading ahead of 'material announc..
RE
03/24AXIATA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/25AXIATA  : Defers Stake Sale Plans for Tower Unit
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 065 M 5 821 M 5 821 M
Net income 2020 797 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2020 17 325 M 4 191 M 4 191 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,2x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 34 856 M 8 437 M 8 432 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 12 976
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart AXIATA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Axiata Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIATA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,19 MYR
Last Close Price 3,80 MYR
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Izzaddin bin Idris President, Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Chairman
Amandeep Singh Group Chief Technology Officer
Nirmal Anthony Rodrigo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIATA GROUP1.60%8 437
AT&T INC.7.55%220 793
T-MOBILE US-3.58%161 589
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.24.10%160 531
KDDI CORPORATION13.54%72 207
VODAFONE GROUP PLC12.98%53 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ