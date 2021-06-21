Log in
Axiata, Telenor sign $16 billion deal to merge Malaysian telecoms units

06/21/2021 | 03:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Telenor flag flutters next to the company's headquarters in Fornebu

KUALA LUMPUR/OSLO (Reuters) - Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd and Norway's Telenor ASA sealed an agreement to merge their mobile operations in Malaysia in a $15.8 billion deal, forming a new market leader in the competitive Southeast Asian nation.

The companies had said in April that they were in advanced talks to merge Celcom Axiata Bhd and DiGi.Com Bhd, and both parties would each own 33.1% of the merged firm.

The combination of the country's second and third largest mobile services providers will create a company estimated to have annual revenue of $3 billion, with core profitability of $1.4 billion from a subscriber base of about 19 million, Axiata and Telenor said in a statement.

Celcom Digi Berhad will remain listed in Kuala Lumpur, in line with a preliminary agreement announced in April.

The implied enterprise deal value is based on Digi's share price of 4.18 ringgit as of Friday, a source familiar with the deal said.

The deal comes at a time when mobile operators are facing pressure on profits in a challenging industry environment. Celcom Digi's main competitor would be the largest telecoms operator in the country, Maxis Bhd.

"The merged entity will be commercially stronger and more resilient with greater scale to invest in improved network coverage and quality," Axiata and Telenor said.

"(It) will also have greater scale which will allow it to drive 5G implementation in the consumer segment in the future," Axiata said in a stock exchange filing.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory and other approvals, is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022.

As a result of the deal, the companies plan cost cuts and savings on capital expenditure with a net present value amounting to about $2 billion, Telenor said in a statement.

Axiata said it entered into the agreement with Digi, where 100% equity interest of Celcom Axiata, would be transferred to Digi for a total consideration of 17.76 billion ringgit ($4.3 billion).

Digi said the merger would result in Axiata receiving newly issued shares in Digi and a cash consideration of 1.7 billion ringgit from Digi as new debt in the merged company.

"As part of an ownership equalisation in Digi under the terms of the merger, Axiata will also receive close to 300 million ringgit from Digi's largest shareholder Telenor," it said in a statement.

Axiata said last Tuesday it hoped to seal the merger deal within days or a week having completed due diligence.

Morgan Stanley was the sole international advisor to Axiata on the deal, while Citi advised Telenor.

($1 = 4.1480 ringgit)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo, Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Stephen Coates and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Liz Lee, Anshuman Daga and Terje Solsvik


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP 2.76% 4.09 End-of-day quote.9.36%
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC. -2.50% 19.08 Delayed Quote.0.95%
DIGI.COM -3.02% 4.18 End-of-day quote.0.97%
TELENOR ASA 0.00% 143.8 Real-time Quote.-1.44%
Financials
Sales 2021 24 871 M 5 997 M 5 997 M
Net income 2021 1 016 M 245 M 245 M
Net Debt 2021 16 605 M 4 004 M 4 004 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 37 516 M 9 025 M 9 047 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 12 976
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart AXIATA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Axiata Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIATA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,25 MYR
Last Close Price 4,09 MYR
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Izzaddin bin Idris President, Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Non-Executive Chairman
Amandeep Singh Group Chief Technology Officer
Nirmal Anthony Rodrigo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIATA GROUP9.36%9 025
AT&T INC.-0.38%204 561
T-MOBILE US7.30%180 420
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-2.78%121 687
KDDI CORPORATION13.47%71 218
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.90%50 329