Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Axiata Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXIATA   MYL6888OO001

AXIATA GROUP

(AXIATA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axiata, Telenor sign deal to merge Malaysian telecoms units

06/21/2021 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Telenor flag flutters next to the company's headquarters in Fornebu

OSLO (Reuters) - Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd and Norway's Telenor ASA have agreed to merge their mobile operations in Malaysia, forming a new market leader in the southeast Asian nation, the two firms said on Monday.

The planned transaction, which remains subject to regulatory and other approvals, is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022, the firms said.

Telenor and Axiata will each own 33.1% of the merged firm, which will remain listed in Kuala Lumpur. As part of the deal, Axiata will also receive $470 million in cash, in line with a preliminary agreement announced in April.

As a result of the deal, the companies plan cost cuts and savings on capital expenditure with a net present value amounting to some $2 billion, Telenor said in a statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP 2.76% 4.09 End-of-day quote.9.36%
DIGI.COM -3.02% 4.18 End-of-day quote.0.97%
TELENOR ASA -0.62% 143.8 Real-time Quote.-1.44%
All news about AXIATA GROUP
01:42aAxiata, Telenor sign deal to merge Malaysian telecoms units
RE
01:11aTELENOR  : Axiata and Telenor sign agreement for the proposed merger of Celcom a..
AQ
06/16SUNWAY BERHAD  : Malaysia's Sunway to apply for digital banking licence
RE
06/15TELENOR  : Axiata Poised to Reach Deal to Merge Malaysian Operations
MT
06/15Axiata says Malaysian merger with Telenor to be sealed within days
RE
06/15Axiata says Malaysian merger with Telenor to be sealed within days
RE
06/15Malaysia's axiata group says could sign definitive merger agreement with norw..
RE
06/15Malaysia's axiata group says hopeful to sign agreement on merger with norway'..
RE
06/15Malaysia's axiata group says shareholders upbeat about proposed merger with n..
RE
06/15Malaysia's axiata group says concluded due diligence process in merger talks ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 871 M 5 997 M 5 997 M
Net income 2021 1 016 M 245 M 245 M
Net Debt 2021 16 605 M 4 004 M 4 004 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 37 516 M 9 025 M 9 047 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 12 976
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart AXIATA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Axiata Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIATA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,25 MYR
Last Close Price 4,09 MYR
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Izzaddin bin Idris President, Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Non-Executive Chairman
Amandeep Singh Group Chief Technology Officer
Nirmal Anthony Rodrigo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIATA GROUP9.36%9 025
AT&T INC.-0.38%204 561
T-MOBILE US7.30%180 420
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-2.78%121 687
KDDI CORPORATION13.47%71 218
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.90%50 334