AXIATA GROUP

AXIATA GROUP

(AXIATA)
Axiata, Telenor to unveil deal involving mobile units

04/08/2021 | 12:32am EDT
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd and Norway's Telenor ASA are set to announce on Thursday a transaction that involves the Malaysian mobile operations of both firms, a source familiar with the matter said.

Trading in shares of DiGi.Com Bhd, which counts Telenor as its biggest shareholder, and Axiata, were suspended earlier in the day pending a material announcement, Axiata and DiGi.Com said.

The source declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

In response to a Reuters query, Telenor and DiGi.com declined to comment, while Axiata referred to a news conference to be held later on Thursday.

In September 2019, Telenor and Axiata called off a proposed deal to create a telecoms joint venture with nearly 300 million customers across South Asia and Southeast Asia, blaming "complexities" in the project.

And last year, Telenor said it was combining its Asian operations into a single entity under new leadership to be better placed to pursue deals in the region.

Digi.Com is Malaysia's second largest mobile services provider by subscribers, while Axiata's domestic unit Celcom Axiata Bhd, is the third largest, in a sector facing intense competition.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Liz Lee; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)

By Anshuman Daga and Liz Lee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP 2.98% 3.8 End-of-day quote.1.60%
DIGI.COM 3.31% 3.75 End-of-day quote.-9.42%
TELENOR ASA 0.47% 150.7 Real-time Quote.3.29%
Financials
Sales 2020 24 065 M 5 811 M 5 811 M
Net income 2020 797 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2020 17 325 M 4 184 M 4 184 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,2x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 34 856 M 8 437 M 8 417 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 12 976
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart AXIATA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Axiata Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIATA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,19 MYR
Last Close Price 3,80 MYR
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Izzaddin bin Idris President, Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Chairman
Amandeep Singh Group Chief Technology Officer
Nirmal Anthony Rodrigo Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIATA GROUP1.60%8 201
AT&T INC.7.72%221 149
T-MOBILE US-2.54%163 342
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.24.10%158 434
KDDI CORPORATION13.54%71 812
VODAFONE GROUP PLC11.31%52 571
