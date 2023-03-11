Malaysia's Edotco, backers plan stake sales in hot telco towers market -sources

SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - Asia-focussed telecoms
tower firm Edotco Group, its Malaysian parent Axiata
and a Japanese backer are in talks with investors for stake
sales, in a deal that could raise about $1.2 billion, four
sources familiar with the matter said.
The move comes as global infrastructure funds are pouring
huge sums of money to acquire capital-intensive telecom
infrastructure assets in Southeast Asia, seeing strong growth
opportunities.
The sources said discussions are taking place for a minority
stake to be sold in the decade-old Edotco, which is 63% owned by
Axiata. However, three of the sources said there was a
possibility that Axiata could consider giving majority control
in order to secure a deal.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
Axiata and Edotco declined to comment.
Two of the sources said cash-rich infrastructure funds such
as U.S.-based Stonepeak and Global Infrastructure Partners, and
a group led by Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co, are
among potential buyers for the stake sales.
Global Infrastructure Partners declined to comment. There
was no response from Mitsui and Stonepeak to Reuters queries.
Reuters is first to report on the identity of the potential
buyers in the total stake sales worth about $1.2 billion and
also the possibility of Axiata ceding majority control of
Edotco.
The sources said the bulk of the proceeds from the share
sales will likely fund Edotco's business expansion.
Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), which became the
tower company's second-biggest investor about six years ago with
a $400 million investment or about a 20% holding, is also
seeking to sell most of its stake.
When asked for a comment by Reuters on Friday, INCJ said it
would respond the following week. The state-backed fund had
tried to sell down its stake in the last few years.
Edotco also counts Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah
Nasional and pension fund KWAP among its investors.
While broader dealmaking activity has fallen sharply over
the past year due to weak equity markets and rising interest
rates, telecom tower assets have been a bright spot.
Besides its core markets of Malaysia and Bangladesh, Edotco
has built up a portfolio of towers in Myanmar and Cambodia,
forayed into Indonesia last year and bought assets in the
Philippines, among others.
It has expanded the number of towers it operates and manages
to 55,000, making it the world's sixth-largest tower company.
Axiata has been unsuccessful in its previous attempts to cut
its stake in Edotco, partly due to sensitivities linked to
Edotco's business in Myanmar, where top generals led a coup in
2021 after five years of tense power-sharing under a
quasi-civilian political system that was created by the
military.
The sources said complications surrounding any purchase of
the Myanmar assets were a concern for some potential buyers,
while there also muted interest for its tower businesses in
Pakistan and Bangladesh.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by
Kane Wu and Susan Fenton)