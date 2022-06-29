Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Axiata Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXIATA   MYL6888OO001

AXIATA GROUP BERHAD

(AXIATA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-06-27
2.810 MYR   +2.55%
06/28Axiata, Telenor win approval to form Malaysia's top mobile operator
RE
06/28AXIATA BERHAD : Celcom-Digi merger receives MCMC clearance
PU
06/23Axiata Buys Majority stake in Indonesia’s Link Net for $590 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Axiata Group and DiGi.com Shares Rise After Proposed Merger Gets Regulatory Nod

06/29/2022 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yi Wei Wong


Shares of Axiata Group Bhd. and DiGi.com Bhd. rise in early trade after the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission issued a notice of no objection to the proposed merger between DiGi.com and Axiata Group's mobile operations.

Digi.Com's shares are currently up 4.3% at 3.39 Malaysian ringgit ($0.77), while Axiata Group adds 3.9% to MYR2.92.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, both telecommunications companies say the approval "paves the way for parties to advance to the next phase of regulatory and shareholder approvals."

The merger was first announced in June 2021, when Norwegian telecommunications provider Telenor ASA and Malaysian telecommunications operator Axiata Group said they had signed an agreement for a merger of their Malaysian mobile operations, Axiata's Celcom Axiata Bhd. and Telenor's DiGi.com, in a deal that could form the Southeast Asian country's largest mobile operator.

According to the terms of the merger, both Axiata and Telenor will be equal partners with a 33.1% ownership stake in the merged company, which will be then named Celcom Digi Berhad and will continue to be listed on Malaysia's bourse.

The completion of the proposed transaction will now be subject to the approval of Malaysia's Securities Commission, Bursa Malaysia and shareholders of both companies, the joint release says.

Both companies estimate the merger will be completed in the second half of 2022.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 2359ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP BERHAD 2.55% 2.81 End-of-day quote.-32.45%
DIGI.COM BERHAD 1.25% 3.25 End-of-day quote.-25.46%
TELENOR ASA 1.60% 133.25 Real-time Quote.-5.38%
All news about AXIATA GROUP BERHAD
06/28Axiata, Telenor win approval to form Malaysia's top mobile operator
RE
06/28AXIATA BERHAD : Celcom-Digi merger receives MCMC clearance
PU
06/23Axiata Buys Majority stake in Indonesia’s Link Net for $590 Million
MT
06/21AXIATA BERHAD : Launches Axiata Game Hero 2022 Football Edition in Collaboration with Leet..
PU
06/15AXIATA BERHAD : Launches Axiata Game Hero 2022 Football Edition in Collaboration with Leet..
PU
06/06Celcom Axiata Appoints Interim Chairman
MT
06/01Axiata Group Berhad Appoints Vivek Sood to the Board Risk and Compliance Committee
CI
05/27Axiata Group Berhad Announces Appointment of Sariputta Hansa Wijayasuriya as Group Chie..
CI
05/27AXIATA BERHAD : President & Group CEO, Dato' Izzaddin Idris to Step Down, Board Appoints D..
PU
05/27Axiata Group Berhad Announces Executive Changes, Effective 31 May 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXIATA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 569 M 6 036 M 6 036 M
Net income 2022 1 157 M 263 M 263 M
Net Debt 2022 17 635 M 4 006 M 4 006 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 25 787 M 5 859 M 5 859 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 12 976
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart AXIATA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Axiata Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIATA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2,81 MYR
Average target price 4,08 MYR
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Shahril Ridza bin Ridzuan Non-Executive Chairman
Nirmal Anthony Rodrigo Group Chief Information Officer
Thomas Hundt Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Abid Abdul Adam Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIATA GROUP BERHAD-32.45%5 716
T-MOBILE US18.19%171 841
AT&T INC.12.99%150 264
KDDI CORPORATION29.03%72 440
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.16%65 720
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.29%62 143