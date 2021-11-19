Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Axiata Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXIATA   MYL6888OO001

AXIATA GROUP BERHAD

(AXIATA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telenor and CP Group discuss $7.5 billion Thailand telecom merger

11/19/2021 | 04:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of CPF (Charoen Pokphand Foods) is pictured at its office in central Bangkok

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) are exploring a merger of their telecom units in Thailand that could form a new market leader in the Southeast Asian country.

A deal, if completed, would merge the telecom operations of Telenor's Total Access Communication (Dtac) and CP Group's True Corporation (True), Oslo-based Telenor said in a statement on Friday.

Dtac is currently valued at around $3 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, while True has a value of $4.5 billion.

CP Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It would be the Norwegian firm's second tie-up in Southeast Asia this year, following a June deal with Axiata Group Bhd to merge mobile operations in Malaysia https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/axiata-telenor-sign-deal-merge-malaysian-telecoms-units-2021-06-21 in a $15 billion transaction, creating a new market leader there.

Mobile operators are facing pressure on profits in a challenging industry environment and mounting investment costs as new technologies such as 5G emerge.

"There are open issues outstanding and there is no certainty that the discussions will result in a final agreement. Telenor will not provide any further comments at this stage of the process," the Norwegian company said.

Telenor serves 172 million customers with roughly half its revenue generated in Asia and half in the Nordic region.

A deal, if approved by regulators, would give the combined entity a market share in Thailand of around 52%, surpassing current number one AIS which holds around 44% of the market, according to Mads Rosendal, a credit analyst at Danske Bank.

The transaction would be in line with Telenor's strategy of reducing risk and unlocking more value from its Asian business units, Rosendal wrote in a note to clients.

"The potential for higher pricing power and capex synergies from a True deal would be positive, also in light of recent weak results from DTAC, which still has not recovered to pre-pandemic operating metrics," he said.

Telenor's shares traded 1.1% higher at 0845 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok and Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Toby Chopra)

By Terje Solsvik


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP BERHAD -0.52% 3.83 End-of-day quote.2.41%
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.80% 24.8 End-of-day quote.-7.29%
TELENOR ASA 1.39% 138.25 Real-time Quote.-6.51%
TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 5.13% 41 End-of-day quote.23.31%
TRUE CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 3.30% 4.38 End-of-day quote.27.33%
All news about AXIATA GROUP BERHAD
04:23aTelenor and CP Group discuss $7.5 billion Thailand telecom merger
RE
11/11Malaysia's state 5G agency says it has not begun commercial talks with telcos
RE
11/10No takers for Malaysia's 5G plan as major telcos balk over pricing, transparency
RE
11/10Exclusive-No takers for Malaysia's 5G plan as major telcos balk over pricing, transpare..
RE
10/29Axiata Group Appoints Thomas Hundt as Group Chief Strategy and Technology Officer
CI
10/26Axiata Announces Appointment of Thomas Hundt as Group Chief Strategy & Technology Offic..
PU
10/13AXIATA BERHAD : Malaysian Timber Council Appoints First Chairwoman
MT
10/11Axiata, Sinar Mas Enter Talks about Potential Merger of Indonesian Telecom Units
MT
09/28AXIATA BERHAD : Group Unit to Sell Minority Stake in XL for $101 Million
MT
09/14AXIATA GROUP BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXIATA GROUP BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 24 959 M 5 971 M 5 971 M
Net income 2021 1 021 M 244 M 244 M
Net Debt 2021 16 879 M 4 038 M 4 038 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 35 140 M 8 399 M 8 407 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 12 976
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart AXIATA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Axiata Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIATA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3,83 MYR
Average target price 4,43 MYR
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Izzaddin bin Idris President, Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Vivek Sood Group Chief Financial Officer
Ghazzali Abdul Khalid Non-Executive Chairman
Nirmal Anthony Rodrigo Group Chief Information Officer
Thomas Hundt Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIATA GROUP BERHAD2.41%8 399
AT&T INC.-15.19%174 169
T-MOBILE US-13.25%146 114
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-13.30%104 764
KDDI CORPORATION11.48%67 050
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.09%57 238