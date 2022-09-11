Axilion Smart Mobility : Analysis update following financial report

Approaching technological maturity; end of pilot in Jerusalem; started pilot in the US; continued technological progress; decreased operating loss compared to H1 2021; price target is updated to NIS 8.6.

Axilion is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company that develops AI-basedsystems to better manage traffic mobility in cities, thereby reducing their carbon footprint and improving urban traffic safety.

Major events and significant progress on several levels in Q2 2022:

Successful progress in complex international pilots

The company had the privilege of promoting a unique, multi-model American pilot, carried out in collaboration with leading international parties, including a Tier-1 global company, which is carried out within a complex traffic corridor.

multi-model American pilot, carried out in collaboration with leading international parties, including a Tier-1 global company, which is carried out within a complex traffic corridor. The company promotes further technological cooperation in the US.

Revenues decreased compared to H1 2021, but expenses also decreased and, as a result, operating loss decreased.

The company significantly strengthened its work teams, both at the administrative level, technological development, and business development.

Strategy and business model - The company conducts pilots for its X Way Pulse product with Microsoft Azure as a strategic partner. Axilion is in the stage of technological feasibility and building the business model, and before the sales stage. Therefore, there is also a certain risk involved in commercializing the company's services. We identify difficulty in closing deals as the company's customers are mainly institutions (municipalities, etc.), characterized by relatively long sale cycles. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the mentioned customers, especially in the US market, are focusing their resources on issues related to health and fighting the coronavirus, rather than issues that were more on the agenda in the past like urban transport. Price target is update to NIS 8.6.

We will continue to monitor the company's progress in the coming months, and will update our forecast in line with company updates.