    AILN   IL0003830184

AXILION SMART MOBILITY LTD

(AILN)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-07
1.868 ILS   +0.05%
02:10pAXILION SMART MOBILITY : Analysis update following financial report
PU
08/31Axilion Smart Mobility Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/01AXILION SMART MOBILITY : Investor Presentation, August 2022
PU
Axilion Smart Mobility : Analysis update following financial report

09/11/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
INDEPENDENT EQUITY RESEARCH

Axilion Smart Mobility - Update Report

11.09.2022

Stock exchange

TASE

Symbol

AILN

Sector

Technology

Sub-sector

Software

Stock price target

8.6 NIS

Closing price

1.91 NIS

Market cap

55.6 M NIS

No. of shares

29.1 million

Average daily trading volume

166 stocks

Stock performance (Since Jan. 2022)

-64.83%

Approaching technological maturity; end of pilot in Jerusalem; started pilot in the US; continued technological progress; decreased operating loss compared to H1 2021; price target is updated to NIS 8.6.

Axilion is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company that develops AI-basedsystems to better manage traffic mobility in cities, thereby reducing their carbon footprint and improving urban traffic safety.

Major events and significant progress on several levels in Q2 2022:

  • Successful progress in complex international pilots
  • The company had the privilege of promoting a unique, multi-model American pilot, carried out in collaboration with leading international parties, including a Tier-1 global company, which is carried out within a complex traffic corridor.
  • The company promotes further technological cooperation in the US.
  • Revenues decreased compared to H1 2021, but expenses also decreased and, as a result, operating loss decreased.
  • The company significantly strengthened its work teams, both at the administrative level, technological development, and business development.

Strategy and business model - The company conducts pilots for its X Way Pulse product with Microsoft Azure as a strategic partner. Axilion is in the stage of technological feasibility and building the business model, and before the sales stage. Therefore, there is also a certain risk involved in commercializing the company's services. We identify difficulty in closing deals as the company's customers are mainly institutions (municipalities, etc.), characterized by relatively long sale cycles. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the mentioned customers, especially in the US market, are focusing their resources on issues related to health and fighting the coronavirus, rather than issues that were more on the agenda in the past like urban transport. Price target is update to NIS 8.6.

We will continue to monitor the company's progress in the coming months, and will update our forecast in line with company updates.

Lead Analyst

Dr. Tiran Rothman

Equity.Research@frost.com

Tel.: +972-9-9502888

Axilion

11.09.2022

Key events in the Q2 2022 and recent months:

  • On June 14, the company successfully completed its pilot in Jerusalem based on the Twin Way X technology.
  • On June 20, the company updated about the launch of a pilot in California, US, with an American partner.
    o The pilot is multi-modal, which will be carried out within a complex and dense traffic corridor that includes many private cars, bicycle paths, light rail, shuttles, etc. The pilot is carried out in cooperation with a leading Tier-1 American international company as well as a leading American company in the field of providing traffic management solutions in the US.
  • Financial results in H1 2022 - revenues decreased compared to H1 2021, but expenses also decreased and as a result, the operating loss decreased from approx. NIS 16.4 million in H1 2021 to approx. NIS 10.2 million in H1 2022.

Development status:

Development goals

X Way tech

Status

Development

Investment

duration

needed

-

Continue AI training to analyze

X Way Pulse

Completed in

transportation insights, in

Completed

NIS 2M

monitoring system

H1 2022

different locations.

-

Continue building a simulation

-

Completed proof of

feasibility in the Rabin

model full of hinges (adding

X Way Twin

highway as part of the

January -

additional capabilities).

Digital coordination

Jerusalem pilot.

December

NIS 4M

-

Conducting a pilot in a traffic

system

-

Completed conversion

2022

corridor characterized by traffic

congestion.

to American transport

measures.

X Way Neural

Completed proof of

-

Optimization of axis parameters.

Optimization system

performance

January -

- Fully automatic planning for the

and automatic

improvement in the Rabin

December

NIS 7M

entire traffic corridor.

planning of traffic light

highway as part of

2022

programs

Jerusalem pilot.

Pilot status:

Pilot

Description

Status

Exp. completion

date

Italy

A pilot of the company's technological system to improve the

Successfully

During H1 2022

transportation system in the city for the benefit of the residents and

completed

traffic users, while providing effective indications and real-time

France

transportation recommendations through the company's digital

systems.

Jerusalem

Simulation of the traffic light plans in the Rabin highway in the

Successfully

During H1 2022

morning in order to reduce traffic congestion and pollutant emissions.

completed

US

A multi-modal pilot in a complex and dense traffic corridor to

Phase 1

During 2023

complete the development of the X Way product.

In conclusion, the company continues to develop its products, continuing to successfully complete its pilots in an effort to examine the feasibility of its products and their integration in transportation systems in various cities and is working to strengthen its business development capabilities. In our view, the decline in Axilion's market value in recent months reflects a reduction in the expectations gap between the company and the market, which expected the company to reach technological and business achievements at an earlier stage.

Axilion

11.09.2022

Key events in the Q2 2022 and recent months (continued):

  • During the last period the company made significant progress, both at the technological level and at the level of promoting success in complex international pilots, which are essential steps towards the implementation of the company's business plan.
  • Among other things, and in light of achieving significant technological progress in the development of the company's products, while achieving significant milestones in the maturation of the development, the company was privileged to promote a multi-model American pilot, unique of its kind, carried out in cooperation with leading international parties, including a Tier-1 global company, which is carried out within Complex traffic corridor. This pilot is also carried out in collaboration with a leading American company in the field of providing traffic management solutions in the USA. As of this date, the pilot is in the first stage as detailed and described below, and is progressing as usual when the parties discuss the possibility of launching an experimental product as part of the pilot.
  • This pilot was started after the successful completion of the company's pilot in Rabin highway in Jerusalem, based on the X Way Twin system. In this framework, the company presented a comprehensive calibrated simulation of the traffic light plans in the Rabin intersection in the city during the morning hours while presenting a significant reduction in significant percentages of traffic loads and pollutant emissions in real time, using the X Way Twin system developed by the company. The aforementioned pilot helped to fully verify the X Way Twin technology, and is another step towards the implementation of more significant commercial pilots in the American market, which in the company's estimation is the largest market, and the most advanced from a technological and commercial point of view.
  • At the same time, the company promotes further technological cooperation in the US.
  • This is the place to clarify that simultaneously with the aforementioned processes, the company significantly strengthened its work teams, both at the administrative level, both at the level of technological development and at the level of business development - a step that significantly strengthens the company's capabilities towards a business and commercial launch. At the same time, the company established an Advisory Board, which includes expert parties with significant experience and connections in the company's relevant markets, who help promote the company's position and capabilities - all of which, in the company's view, are significant steps towards technological and business maturity.

Investment Thesis

Executive Summary

A significant share of global fossil fuel-based energy generation goes to the transportation sector. The combustion of fossil fuels, such as gasoline and diesel, releases carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases (GHG), causing adverse environmental impacts, such as global warming and air pollution, that can result in respiratory illness in humans. Climate change due to global warming also has other, far more serious, consequences, such as disrupted monsoons (threatening the global food supply chain) and increased occurrences of natural disasters, such as drought. In 2020, in the United States alone, GHG emissions from the transportation sector accounted for 28% of total U.S. GHG emissions1, making it the largest contributor to U.S. GHG emissions.

Driven by stringent environmental norms and increasing environmental awareness, industry participants across the globe have begun adopting technology solutions that enable them to adhere to zero-emission protocols. Electrification of the transportation sector is considered to be an important stepping stone towards a sustainable transportation sector; however, the electrification process entails its own cost and infrastructure-related challenges. Another approach towards reducing the carbon footprint of transportation networks is establishing congestion-free road networks and increasing public transportation utilization, as the carbon footprint per person traveling via public transportation is much lower than that per person traveling via private vehicle.

The traditional method of building interchanges, highways, highways and subways is expensive and time consuming. An alternative solution, consistent with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, is the automation of traditional industrial practices using smart, modern technological solutions. That is, the development of intelligent traffic management systems based on artificial intelligence, with a high adaptability to changes, capable of automatically managing the flow of traffic and prioritizing vehicles with fixed timetables (especially public transport). There is a real need for a traffic management system that is able to accurately predict traffic patterns in order to outline the optimal traffic light plan for the various cities. AI and deep reinforcement learning technology are ideal candidates for creating the possibility of establishing such smart traffic management systems.

1 Source: United States Environmental Protection Agency

Page| 2

Deep Reinforcement Learning

Technology for Autonomous

Mobility Optimization

Saving time and resources, transforming the transportation network without costly infrastructure changes

Utilizing an AI Mobile Edge Camera, Axilion's technology solution (X Way Suite) is able to capture the road- traffic network and convert the collected data into actionable insights via X Way Suite's AI cloud services. The idea is to leverage the data collected from AI-basedcameras via the proprietary trained neural network to determine the optimum traffic signal schedule across the network.

X Way Suite's advanced algorithms continuously analyze the incoming data from dashboard cameras and, in parallel, simulate the entire city's transportation network via a digital twin, where solutions such as deep reinforcement learning AI technology are used to run multiple tests and determine the most efficient traffic signal schedule for multiple intersections. Data collected from the cameras are streamed through Microsoft Azure's IoT hub, where Azure Edge's encryption technology is utilized for data protection and enhanced cyber security.

In addition to the above, the developed system leverages the fixed route of the public transportation system and onboard cameras to dynamically track the traffic pattern on a real-time basis and to change traffic light signals, prioritizing the movement of public transportation to reduce travel time.

The digitization of public transportation schedules and coordination with traffic signals creates a far more efficient public transportation network, where users can track the entire schedule from mobile apps or screens at bus stops, and plan their travel accordingly. In the long run, faster and more efficient public transportation networks aid in changing commuter preferences toward public transportation over private vehicles, thereby directly reducing the carbon footprint of the transportation network.

We view Axilion as a great opportunity for those seeking to invest in sustainable and smart mobility and

specifically in a primary element of traffic flow management.

Page| 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Axilion Smart Mobility Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 18:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
