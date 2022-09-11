Axilion Smart Mobility : Analysis update following financial report
09/11/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
Axilion Smart Mobility - Update Report
11.09.2022
Stock exchange
TASE
Symbol
AILN
Sector
Technology
Sub-sector
Software
Stock price target
8.6 NIS
Closing price
1.91 NIS
Market cap
55.6 M NIS
No. of shares
29.1 million
Average daily trading volume
166 stocks
Stock performance (Since Jan. 2022)
-64.83%
Approaching technological maturity; end of pilot in Jerusalem; started pilot in the US; continued technological progress; decreased operating loss compared to H1 2021; price target is updated to NIS 8.6.
Axilion is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company that developsAI-basedsystems to better manage traffic mobility in cities, thereby reducing their carbon footprint and improving urban traffic safety.
Major events and significant progress on several levels in Q2 2022:
Successful progress in complex international pilots
The company had the privilege of promoting a unique, multi-model American pilot, carried out in collaboration with leading international parties, including a Tier-1 global company, which is carried out within a complex traffic corridor.
The company promotes further technological cooperation in the US.
Revenues decreased compared to H1 2021, but expenses also decreased and, as a result, operating loss decreased.
The company significantly strengthened its work teams, both at the administrative level, technological development, and business development.
Strategy and business model - The company conducts pilots for its X Way Pulse product with Microsoft Azure as a strategic partner. Axilion is in the stage of technological feasibility and building the business model, and before the sales stage. Therefore, there is also a certain risk involved in commercializing the company's services. We identify difficulty in closing deals as the company's customers are mainly institutions (municipalities, etc.), characterized by relatively long sale cycles. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the mentioned customers, especially in the US market, are focusing their resources on issues related to health and fighting the coronavirus, rather than issues that were more on the agenda in the past like urban transport. Price target is update to NIS 8.6.
We will continue to monitor the company's progress in the coming months, and will update our forecast in line with company updates.
Lead Analyst
Dr. Tiran Rothman
Equity.Research@frost.com
Tel.: +972-9-9502888
Axilion
11.09.2022
Key events in the Q2 2022 and recent months:
On June 14, the company successfully completed its pilot in Jerusalem based on the Twin Way X technology.
On June 20, the company updated about the launch of a pilot in California, US, with an American partner. o The pilot is multi-modal, which will be carried out within a complex and dense traffic corridor that includes many private cars, bicycle paths, light rail, shuttles, etc. The pilot is carried out in cooperation with a leading Tier-1 American international company as well as a leading American company in the field of providing traffic management solutions in the US.
Financial results in H1 2022 - revenues decreased compared to H1 2021, but expenses also decreased and as a result, the operating loss decreased from approx. NIS 16.4 million in H1 2021 to approx. NIS 10.2 million in H1 2022.
Development status:
Development goals
X Way tech
Status
Development
Investment
duration
needed
-
Continue AI training to analyze
X Way Pulse
Completed in
transportation insights, in
Completed
NIS 2M
monitoring system
H1 2022
different locations.
-
Continue building a simulation
-
Completed proof of
feasibility in the Rabin
model full of hinges (adding
X Way Twin
highway as part of the
January -
additional capabilities).
Digital coordination
Jerusalem pilot.
December
NIS 4M
-
Conducting a pilot in a traffic
system
-
Completed conversion
2022
corridor characterized by traffic
congestion.
to American transport
measures.
X Way Neural
Completed proof of
-
Optimization of axis parameters.
Optimization system
performance
January -
- Fully automatic planning for the
and automatic
improvement in the Rabin
December
NIS 7M
entire traffic corridor.
planning of traffic light
highway as part of
2022
programs
Jerusalem pilot.
Pilot status:
Pilot
Description
Status
Exp. completion
date
Italy
A pilot of the company's technological system to improve the
Successfully
During H1 2022
transportation system in the city for the benefit of the residents and
completed
traffic users, while providing effective indications and real-time
France
transportation recommendations through the company's digital
systems.
Jerusalem
Simulation of the traffic light plans in the Rabin highway in the
Successfully
During H1 2022
morning in order to reduce traffic congestion and pollutant emissions.
completed
US
A multi-modal pilot in a complex and dense traffic corridor to
Phase 1
During 2023
complete the development of the X Way product.
In conclusion, the company continues to develop its products, continuing to successfully complete its pilots in an effort to examine the feasibility of its products and their integration in transportation systems in various cities and is working to strengthen its business development capabilities. In our view, the decline in Axilion's market value in recent months reflects a reduction in the expectations gap between the company and the market, which expected the company to reach technological and business achievements at an earlier stage.
Axilion
11.09.2022
Key events in the Q2 2022 and recent months (continued):
During the last period the company made significant progress, both at the technological level and at the level of promoting success in complex international pilots, which are essential steps towards the implementation of the company's business plan.
Among other things, and in light of achieving significant technological progress in the development of the company's products, while achieving significant milestones in the maturation of the development, the company was privileged to promote a multi-model American pilot, unique of its kind, carried out in cooperation with leading international parties, including a Tier-1 global company, which is carried out within Complex traffic corridor. This pilot is also carried out in collaboration with a leading American company in the field of providing traffic management solutions in the USA. As of this date, the pilot is in the first stage as detailed and described below, and is progressing as usual when the parties discuss the possibility of launching an experimental product as part of the pilot.
This pilot was started after the successful completion of the company's pilot in Rabin highway in Jerusalem, based on the X Way Twin system. In this framework, the company presented a comprehensive calibrated simulation of the traffic light plans in the Rabin intersection in the city during the morning hours while presenting a significant reduction in significant percentages of traffic loads and pollutant emissions in real time, using the X Way Twin system developed by the company. The aforementioned pilot helped to fully verify the X Way Twin technology, and is another step towards the implementation of more significant commercial pilots in the American market, which in the company's estimation is the largest market, and the most advanced from a technological and commercial point of view.
At the same time, the company promotes further technological cooperation in the US.
This is the place to clarify that simultaneously with the aforementioned processes, the company significantly strengthened its work teams, both at the administrative level, both at the level of technological development and at the level of business development - a step that significantly strengthens the company's capabilities towards a business and commercial launch. At the same time, the company established an Advisory Board, which includes expert parties with significant experience and connections in the company's relevant markets, who help promote the company's position and capabilities - all of which, in the company's view, are significant steps towards technological and business maturity.
Investment Thesis
Executive Summary
A significant share of global fossil fuel-based energy generation goes to the transportation sector. The combustion of fossil fuels, such as gasoline and diesel, releases carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases (GHG), causing adverse environmental impacts, such as global warming and air pollution, that can result in respiratory illness in humans. Climate change due to global warming also has other, far more serious, consequences, such as disrupted monsoons (threatening the global food supply chain) and increased occurrences of natural disasters, such as drought. In 2020, in the United States alone, GHG emissions from the transportation sector accounted for 28% of total U.S. GHG emissions1, making it the largest contributor to U.S. GHG emissions.
Driven by stringent environmental norms and increasing environmental awareness, industry participants across the globe have begun adopting technology solutions that enable them to adhere to zero-emission protocols. Electrification of the transportation sector is considered to be an important stepping stone towards a sustainable transportation sector; however, the electrification process entails its own cost and infrastructure-related challenges. Another approach towards reducing the carbon footprint of transportation networks is establishing congestion-free road networks and increasing public transportation utilization, as the carbon footprint per person traveling via public transportation is much lower than that per person traveling via private vehicle.
The traditional method of building interchanges, highways, highways and subways is expensive and time consuming. An alternative solution, consistent with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, is the automation of traditional industrial practices using smart, modern technological solutions. That is, the development of intelligent traffic management systems based on artificial intelligence, with a high adaptability to changes, capable of automatically managing the flow of traffic and prioritizing vehicles with fixed timetables (especially public transport). There is a real need for a traffic management system that is able to accurately predict traffic patterns in order to outline the optimal traffic light plan for the various cities. AI and deep reinforcement learning technology are ideal candidates for creating the possibility of establishing such smart traffic management systems.
Deep Reinforcement Learning
Technology for Autonomous
Mobility Optimization
Saving time and resources, transforming the transportation network without costly infrastructure changes
Utilizing an AI Mobile Edge Camera, Axilion's technology solution (X Way Suite) is able to capture the road- traffic network and convert the collected data into actionable insights via X Way Suite's AI cloud services. The idea is to leverage the data collected from AI-basedcameras via the proprietary trained neural network to determine the optimum traffic signal schedule across the network.
X Way Suite's advanced algorithms continuously analyze the incoming data from dashboard cameras and, in parallel, simulate the entire city's transportation network via a digital twin, where solutions such as deep reinforcement learning AI technology are used to run multiple tests and determine the most efficient traffic signal schedule for multiple intersections. Data collected from the cameras are streamed through Microsoft Azure's IoT hub, where Azure Edge's encryption technology is utilized for data protection and enhanced cyber security.
In addition to the above, the developed system leverages the fixed route of the public transportation system and onboard cameras to dynamically track the traffic pattern on a real-time basis and to change traffic light signals, prioritizing the movement of public transportation to reduce travel time.
The digitization of public transportation schedules and coordination with traffic signals creates a far more efficient public transportation network, where users can track the entire schedule from mobile apps or screens at bus stops, and plan their travel accordingly. In the long run, faster and more efficient public transportation networks aid in changing commuter preferences toward public transportation over private vehicles, thereby directly reducing the carbon footprint of the transportation network.
We view Axilion as a great opportunity for those seeking to invest in sustainable and smart mobility and
specifically in a primary element of traffic flow management.
