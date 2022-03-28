Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Axiom Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXI   AU000000AXI8

AXIOM PROPERTIES LIMITED

(AXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Israeli startup to test brain-activity gear on space mission to ISS

03/28/2022 | 08:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A model of an EEG enabled helmet, due to be used in an experiment on the impact of a microgravity environment on brain activity is displayed at Israeli startup Brain.Space in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel's Brain.Space, a four-year-old startup that studies data on brain activity, is set to put its gear to test on astronauts in space next week during a SpaceX shuttle flight to the International Space Station (ISS).

Three astronauts on the planned private space-flight firm Axiom Space's mission to the ISS will use a special electroencephalogram (EEG)-enabled helmet made by Brain.Space, the company said on Monday.

The 10-day mission, the first-ever private trip to the space station, will set off on April 3 with four astronauts.

"We actually know that the microgravity environment impacts the physiological indicators in the body. So, it will probably impact the brain and we would like to monitor that," Brain.Space Chief Executive Yair Levy told Reuters.

Data has continuously been collected on heart rate, skin resistance, muscle mass and others in space but not yet on brain activity, he said.

Brain.Space joins 30 experiments that will take part in the so-called Rakia Mission to the ISS.

Three of the four astronauts -- including Israeli Eytan Stibbe -- will wear the helmet, which has 460 airbrushes that connect to the scalp, and perform a number of tasks for 20 minutes a day, during which data will be uploaded to a laptop on the space station. The tasks include a "visual oddball" one that the company says has been effective in detecting abnormal brain dynamics.

Similar studies using these tasks have been completed on Earth and after the mission, Brain.Space will compare the EEG data to see the differences in brain activity between Earth and space.

It noted that such experiments are needed since long-term space exploration and "off-world living are within grasp."

Brain.Space, which also said it raised $8.5 million in a seed funding round, bills itself as a brain infrastructure company and is working with the cognitive and brain sciences department at Israel's Ben Gurion University to transform terabytes of data into usable insights.

Levy said he hoped the space mission would be a springboard for other institutions, researchers and software developers to use its brain data platform.

"Space is an accelerator. The idea is to revolutionise and make possible brain activity apps, products and services that's as easy as pulling data from an Apple Watch," Levy said, pointing to measuring ADHD as an example.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Steven Scheer


© Reuters 2022
All news about AXIOM PROPERTIES LIMITED
08:17aIsraeli startup to test brain-activity gear on space mission to ISS
RE
02/16Axiom Properties Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
2021Axiom Properties Settles Sale of Western Australian Property
MT
2021AXIOM PROPERTIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021Australian Shares Fall as Gold Mining Stocks Drag
MT
2021AXIOM PROPERTIES : Sells Perth Shopping Center to The Lester Group; Shares Surge 14%
MT
2021Axiom Properties Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021AXIOM PROPERTIES : Parkd to Look into Car Park Properties in Australia
MT
2021PARKD Signs Binding Heads Of Agreement With AXI
CI
2021AXIOM PROPERTIES : Completes Settlement of Large Retail Project at Butler
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59,8 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
Net income 2021 12,2 M 9,13 M 9,13 M
Net cash 2021 11,5 M 8,64 M 8,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,7 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,8%
Chart AXIOM PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Axiom Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ben Peter Laurance Managing Director & Executive Director
Paul Santinon Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian James Laurance Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Lombardo Manager-Development & Investment
John Sylvester Howe Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIOM PROPERTIES LIMITED-11.25%23
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.22%35 444
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.84%32 996
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.06%32 884
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.29%31 537
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.99%30 189