    3088   TW0003088001

AXIOMTEK CO., LTD.

(3088)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-13
61.40 TWD   +1.82%
03:04aAXIOMTEK : Announcement of the record date for 2022 common share dividend.
PU
03:04aAXIOMTEK : Announcement to adjust cash dividend ratio
PU
07/13Axiomtek Presents New Server Grade EATX Motherboard for AIoT - IMB760
CI
Axiomtek : Announcement of the record date for 2022 common share dividend.

07/15/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AXIOMTEK CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 14:51:38
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date
for 2022 common share dividend.
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/07/15
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
 "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends TWD275,117,576(TWD 3.04594785 per share)
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/08/12
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/16
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/20
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/20
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
 start from the date:NA
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:NA
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/09/16
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)According to the resolution of the board of directors on 2022/02/25,
   the chairman of the board of directors was authorized to set the
   record day for dividend allotment and handle the distribution issue.
(2)For the ex-dividend date, the chairman shall be fully authorized to
   handle and announce any matters not set forth herein in case the
   dividend distribution ratio changes based on the impact on the number
   of outstanding shares by change in share capital. The chairman shall
   be fully autorized to handle any other matters not set forth herein.

Disclaimer

Axiomtek Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
