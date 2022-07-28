Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3088   TW0003088001

AXIOMTEK CO., LTD.

(3088)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-26
65.50 TWD   +2.83%
AXIOMTEK : Announcement the change of the Internal Audit Officer
PU
AXIOMTEK : The Company's Board of Directors Approved Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022.
PU
AXIOMTEK : Announcement to adjust cash dividend ratio
PU
Axiomtek : Announcement the change of the Internal Audit Officer

07/28/2022 | 06:36am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AXIOMTEK CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 18:24:06
Subject 
 Announcement the change  of the Internal Audit Officer
Date of events 2022/07/28 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, chief information security officer,research
 and development officer, internal audit officer, or
 designated and non-designated representatives):Internal Audit Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/28
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Wen Lan, Internal Audit Officer
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Alex Mou, Project Manager
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/07/28
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Axiomtek Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 10:35:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
