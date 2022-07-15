Axiomtek : Announcement to adjust cash dividend ratio
07/15/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: AXIOMTEK CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/15
Time of announcement
14:51:10
Subject
Announcement to adjust cash dividend ratio
Date of events
2022/07/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:2022/07/15
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
The dividend of the shareholders is to be distributed in the
form of cash dividend totaling in TWD275,117,576, or TWD3.05 per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Total cash dividend is unchanged at TWD275,117,576 and the adjusted
cash dividend is TWD3.04594785 per share.
4.Reason for the change:
The Company has changed the number of shares outstanding due to the
conversion of convertible corporate bonds and the exercise of employee
stock options, which affects the dividend distribution ratio. Based
on the Company's actual outstanding number of 90,322,484 shares as
of 2022/07/14, the cash dividend is adjusted from TWD3.05 to
TWD3.04594785 per share.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)According to the resolution of the board of directors on 2022/02/25,
the chairman of the board of directors was authorized to set the
record day for dividend allotment and handle the distribution issue.
(2)For the ex-dividend date, the chairman shall be fully authorized to
handle and announce any matters not set forth herein in case the
dividend distribution ratio changes based on the impact on the number
of outstanding shares by changein share capital. The chairman shall
be fully autorized to handle any other matters not set forth herein.