Axiomtek : Announcement to adjust cash dividend ratio

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders'meeting:2022/07/15 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: The dividend of the shareholders is to be distributed in the form of cash dividend totaling in TWD275,117,576, or TWD3.05 per share. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: Total cash dividend is unchanged at TWD275,117,576 and the adjusted cash dividend is TWD3.04594785 per share. 4.Reason for the change: The Company has changed the number of shares outstanding due to the conversion of convertible corporate bonds and the exercise of employee stock options, which affects the dividend distribution ratio. Based on the Company's actual outstanding number of 90,322,484 shares as of 2022/07/14, the cash dividend is adjusted from TWD3.05 to TWD3.04594785 per share. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)According to the resolution of the board of directors on 2022/02/25, the chairman of the board of directors was authorized to set the record day for dividend allotment and handle the distribution issue. (2)For the ex-dividend date, the chairman shall be fully authorized to handle and announce any matters not set forth herein in case the dividend distribution ratio changes based on the impact on the number of outstanding shares by changein share capital. The chairman shall be fully autorized to handle any other matters not set forth herein.