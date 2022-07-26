Axiomtek : Announcement to adjust cash dividend ratio
07/26/2022 | 03:19am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: AXIOMTEK CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/26
Time of announcement
15:04:08
Subject
Announcement to adjust cash dividend ratio
Date of events
2022/07/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:2022/07/26
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
The dividend of the shareholders is to be distributed in the
form of cash dividend totaling in TWD275,117,576,
or TWD3.04594785 per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Total cash dividend is unchanged at TWD275,117,576 and the adjusted
cash dividend is TWD3.04328605 per share.
4.Reason for the change:
The Company has changed the number of shares outstanding due to the
the exercise of employee stock options, which affects the dividend
distribution ratio. Based on the Company's actual outstanding number
of 90,401,484 shares as of 2022/07/25, the cash dividend is adjusted
from TWD3.04594785 to TWD3.04328605 per share.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)According to the resolution of the board of directors on 2022/02/25,
the chairman of the board of directors was authorized to determine
the record date, payment date and other relevant matters for the
distribution of the cash dividend.
(2)If there is any change in the number of common shares of the Company
which consequently leads to a change in the dividend distribution
ratio, the chairman of the board of directors is authorized to adjust
the dividend distribution ratio based on the actual shares outstanding
on the record date for distribution.