Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3088   TW0003088001

AXIOMTEK CO., LTD.

(3088)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-24
64.90 TWD   +0.78%
03:19aAXIOMTEK : Announcement to adjust cash dividend ratio
PU
07/21Axiomtek Announces Next-Level Edge AI System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin – the AIE900A-AGXO
AQ
07/15AXIOMTEK : Announcement of the record date for 2022 common share dividend.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axiomtek : Announcement to adjust cash dividend ratio

07/26/2022 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: AXIOMTEK CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/26 Time of announcement 15:04:08
Subject 
 Announcement to adjust cash dividend ratio
Date of events 2022/07/26 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:2022/07/26
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
The dividend of the shareholders is to be distributed in the
form of cash dividend totaling in TWD275,117,576,
or TWD3.04594785 per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Total cash dividend is unchanged at TWD275,117,576 and the adjusted
cash dividend is TWD3.04328605 per share.
4.Reason for the change:
The Company has changed the number of shares outstanding due to the
the exercise of employee stock options, which affects the dividend
distribution ratio. Based on the Company's actual outstanding number
of 90,401,484 shares as of 2022/07/25, the cash dividend is adjusted
from TWD3.04594785 to TWD3.04328605 per share.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)According to the resolution of the board of directors on 2022/02/25,
   the chairman of the board of directors was authorized to determine
   the record date, payment date and other relevant matters for the
   distribution of the cash dividend.
(2)If there is any change in the number of common shares of the Company
   which consequently leads to a change in the dividend distribution
   ratio, the chairman of the board of directors is authorized to adjust
   the dividend distribution ratio based on the actual shares outstanding
   on the record date for distribution.

Disclaimer

Axiomtek Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 07:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AXIOMTEK CO., LTD.
03:19aAXIOMTEK : Announcement to adjust cash dividend ratio
PU
07/21Axiomtek Announces Next-Level Edge AI System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin – ..
AQ
07/15AXIOMTEK : Announcement of the record date for 2022 common share dividend.
PU
07/15AXIOMTEK : Announcement to adjust cash dividend ratio
PU
07/15Axiomtek Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend for 2022, Payable on September 16, 2022
CI
07/13Axiomtek Presents New Server Grade EATX Motherboard for AIoT - IMB760
CI
07/07AXIOMTEK : Clarification of Economic Daily News Report
PU
07/07Axiomtek Announces Ultra-Compact Edge AI System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson – The AI..
AQ
06/29Axiomtek's SDM300S Verified as Panasonic Professional Display Compatible Smart Display ..
AQ
06/23Axiomtek's NA870 is Verified as an Intel Select Solution for NFV
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 132 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 854 M 196 M 196 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart AXIOMTEK CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIOMTEK CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 64,90 TWD
Average target price 68,40 TWD
Spread / Average Target 5,39%
Managers and Directors
Yue Te Yang Chairman & General Manager
Chin Chuan Hsu Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Cheng I Hsiung Independent Director
Jen Chih Chang Independent Director
Wei Ting Liu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIOMTEK CO., LTD.18.86%196
HP INC.-13.46%33 689
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.84%32 428
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-12.68%18 035
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-32.27%16 069
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-17.86%11 521