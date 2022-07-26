Axiomtek : Announcement to adjust cash dividend ratio

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders'meeting:2022/07/26 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: The dividend of the shareholders is to be distributed in the form of cash dividend totaling in TWD275,117,576, or TWD3.04594785 per share. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: Total cash dividend is unchanged at TWD275,117,576 and the adjusted cash dividend is TWD3.04328605 per share. 4.Reason for the change: The Company has changed the number of shares outstanding due to the the exercise of employee stock options, which affects the dividend distribution ratio. Based on the Company's actual outstanding number of 90,401,484 shares as of 2022/07/25, the cash dividend is adjusted from TWD3.04594785 to TWD3.04328605 per share. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)According to the resolution of the board of directors on 2022/02/25, the chairman of the board of directors was authorized to determine the record date, payment date and other relevant matters for the distribution of the cash dividend. (2)If there is any change in the number of common shares of the Company which consequently leads to a change in the dividend distribution ratio, the chairman of the board of directors is authorized to adjust the dividend distribution ratio based on the actual shares outstanding on the record date for distribution.