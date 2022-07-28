Axiomtek : The Company's Board of Directors Approved Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022.
07/28/2022 | 06:36am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: AXIOMTEK CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/28
Time of announcement
18:23:53
Subject
The Company's Board of Directors Approved
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter
Ended June 30, 2022.
Date of events
2022/07/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/07/28
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/07/28
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,080,344
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):974,157
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):255,707
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):288,083
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):213,973
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):213,973
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.37
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):5,610,333
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,537,428
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,072,905
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The details of the consolidated financial report for the
second quarter of 2022 will be published on the Market
Observation Post System by July 29,2022.