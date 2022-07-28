Axiomtek : The Company's Board of Directors Approved Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/07/28 2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/07/28 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3,080,344 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):974,157 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):255,707 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):288,083 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):213,973 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):213,973 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):2.37 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):5,610,333 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):2,537,428 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):3,072,905 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: The details of the consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022 will be published on the Market Observation Post System by July 29,2022.