Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Axion Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AXV) (OTC: AXNVF) ("Axion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 30, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has advised that, effective as of the close of business on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") will no longer be listed for trading on the Exchange. A majority of the minority shareholders of the Company approved the voluntary delisting of the Common Shares at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on February 16, 2023.

The Company will continue as an unlisted reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws until such time as the Company completes its listing on Cboe Canada. The listing of the Common Shares for trading on Cboe Canada remains subject to the Company satisfying all standard listing requirements and other conditions of Cboe Canada, as previously announced.

