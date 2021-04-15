Log in
AXION VENTURES INC.

Axion Shareholders Vote with Overwhelming Majority to Elect Management Nominees as Directors in Annual Meeting

04/15/2021
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) -  Axion Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AXV) (OTC Pink: AXNVF) ("Axion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held earlier today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular were approved at the Meeting. In addition, the management nominees named in the Company's Information Circular received over 129 million votes in their favour out of a total of 163 million shares voted. Accordingly, the directors of the Company are:

Yasuyo Yamazaki
Kunio Hamada
Robert Adams
Mana Prapakamol
Stephen Willey, and
Grant Kim.

The Company wishes to thank its shareholders for their participation and continued support.

For further information:

Axion Ventures Inc.

Grant Kim
Interim Chief Executive Officer
info@axionagm.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80596


© Newsfilecorp 2021
