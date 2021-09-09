Axion Ventures Announces Board Change

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Axion Ventures Inc. ("Axion" or the "Company") (TSXV: AXV) (OTC PINK: AXNVF) announces today that Mr. Robert Adams has resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors so that he may focus his efforts on other commitments and obligations. Mr. Adams remains on the Board of Directors of Axion Games Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company.

The Board of Directors would like to sincerely thank Mr. Adams for his invaluable contribution to Axion and wish him well in his endeavours.

About Axion Ventures

Axion Ventures is an Investment Issuer with majority ownership in Axion Games, an online video game development and publishing company headquartered in Shanghai, China as well as in True Axion Interactive Ltd., its video game development company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand cofounded with True Corporation. Axion Ventures also maintains holdings in other innovative technology companies.

NEW WEBSITE ADDRESS COMING SOON

Contact Information

Axion Ventures Inc.

Grant Kim

Interim Chief Executive Officer

info@axionagm.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95981