Official AXIS AUTO FINANCE INC. press release

Axis Auto Finance Inc. ("Axis" or the "Company") [TSX: AXIS] reports in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated November 10, 2023 for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 9,485,639 common shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 7.81% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders approval all items of business presented at the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee Common Shares Voted For Withheld Todd Hudson 92.62% 7.38% Ilja Troitschanski 92.62% 7.38% Bruce Smith 99.14% 0.86% Wes Neichenbauer 99.14% 0.86% Lesley Gallinger 99.14% 0.86% Ian Anderson 96.92% 3.08% Paul Kerwin 96.92% 3.08% Arlene O'Neill 96.14% 0.86%

About Axis Auto Finance

Axis is a financial technology company changing the way Canadians buy and finance used vehicles. Through our direct-to-consumer portal, DriveAxis.ca, customers can choose their next used vehicle, arrange financing, and get the car delivered to their home. In addition, the company continues to grow B2B non-prime auto loan originations by delivering innovative technology solutions and superior service to its Dealer Partner Network. All Axis auto loans report to Equifax, resulting in over 70% of customers seeing a significant improvement of their credit scores. Further information on the Company can be found at https://www.axisfinancegroup.com/investors-press-releases/.

The TSX Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231221085372/en/