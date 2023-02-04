AXIS BANK LTD - EXPOSURE TO ADANI GROUP ENTITIES IS 0.94% OF TOT…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Sin stocks
Education
Robotics
The Golden Age of Video Games
In Vino Veritas
Boats
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
The Cannabis Industry
Robotics
Financial Data
The Golden Age of Video Games
In Vino Veritas
Cybersecurity
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
India
Bombay Stock Exchange
Axis Bank Limited
News
Summary
532215
INE238A01034
AXIS BANK LIMITED
(532215)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange -
2023-02-02
882.75
INR
+1.65%
07:10a
India's Axis Bank says it is comfortable with exposure to Adani Group
RE
06:08a
Axis Bank Issues Clarification Regarding Axis Bank’s Exposure To Adani Group Entities
RE
06:08a
Axis bank ltd - we remain comfortable with our exposure to adani…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
AXIS BANK LTD - EXPOSURE TO ADANI GROUP ENTITIES IS 0.94% OF TOT…
02/04/2023 | 06:08am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
AXIS BANK LTD - EXPOSURE TO ADANI GROUP ENTITIES IS 0.94% OF TOTAL OUTSTANDING AS % OF NET ADVANCES
© Reuters 2023
All news about AXIS BANK LIMITED
07:10a
India's Axis Bank says it is comfortable with exposure to Adani Group
RE
06:08a
Axis Bank Issues Clarification Regarding Axis Bank’s Exposure To Adani Group Entities
RE
06:08a
Axis bank ltd - we remain comfortable with our exposure to adani…
RE
06:08a
Axis bank ltd - exposure to adani group entities is 0.94% of tot…
RE
06:02a
Axis bank ltd - clarification regarding axis bank’s exposure to…
RE
01/29
Adani firms lose $65 billion in value as U.S. short-seller battle escalates
RE
01/27
India banks' exposure to Adani Group is limited - CLSA, Jefferies
RE
01/24
Jefferies Adjusts Axis Bank's Price Target to INR1,170 From INR1,110, Keeps at Buy
MT
01/24
Auto Stocks Gains as Indian Equities End Marginally Lower
MT
01/24
Indian lenders expect pick up in retail deposits as rates rise
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXIS BANK LIMITED
01/24
Jefferies Adjusts Axis Bank's Price Target to INR1,170 From INR1,110, Keeps at Buy
MT
2022
Fitch Ratings Affirms Axis Bank at BB+; Outlook Stable
MT
2022
Nomura Adjusts Axis Bank's Price Target to 1,020 Indian Rupees From 970 Rupees, Keeps a..
MT
More recommendations
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
592 B
7 197 M
7 197 M
Net income 2023
212 B
2 574 M
2 574 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
12,8x
Yield 2023
0,80%
Capitalization
2 715 B
33 005 M
33 005 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
4,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024
3,94x
Nbr of Employees
87 575
Free-Float
93,6%
More Financials
Chart AXIS BANK LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIS BANK LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
882,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amitabh Chaudhry
Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Puneet Sharma
President & Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Makhija
Non-Executive Chairman
Avinash Raghavendra
President-Information Technology
Bimal Bhattacharyya
Chief Compliance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AXIS BANK LIMITED
-5.47%
33 005
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
3.61%
413 846
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
9.99%
291 323
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
1.49%
216 574
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
14.39%
182 412
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
2.45%
161 468
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master