  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Axis Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532215   INE238A01034

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-02
882.75 INR   +1.65%
07:10aIndia's Axis Bank says it is comfortable with exposure to Adani Group
RE
06:08aAxis Bank Issues Clarification Regarding Axis Bank’s Exposure To Adani Group Entities
RE
06:08aAxis bank ltd - we remain comfortable with our exposure to adani…
RE
AXIS BANK LTD - WE REMAIN COMFORTABLE WITH OUR EXPOSURE TO ADANI…

02/04/2023 | 06:08am EST
AXIS BANK LTD - WE REMAIN COMFORTABLE WITH OUR EXPOSURE TO ADANI GROUP BASIS THE SAME


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 592 B 7 197 M 7 197 M
Net income 2023 212 B 2 574 M 2 574 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 0,80%
Capitalization 2 715 B 33 005 M 33 005 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 87 575
Free-Float 93,6%
Managers and Directors
Amitabh Chaudhry Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Puneet Sharma President & Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Makhija Non-Executive Chairman
Avinash Raghavendra President-Information Technology
Bimal Bhattacharyya Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIS BANK LIMITED-5.47%33 005
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.61%413 846
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.99%291 323
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.49%216 574
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.39%182 412
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 468