Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Axis Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532215   INE238A01034

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-01
941.45 INR   +0.81%
10:18aAxis Bank : Esop/esos/esps
PU
2022Axis Bank : Esop/esos/esps
PU
2022Axis Bank : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Axis Bank : ESOP/ESOS/ESPS

01/02/2023 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AXIS/CO/CS/483/2022-23

January 2, 2023

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda

Plot No. C/1, "G" Block

Building

Bandra-Kurla Complex

P. J. Towers,

Bandra (E),

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400 051

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Dear Sir(s),

SUB: ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES UNDER ESOP BY AXIS BANK LIMITED ("Bank")

We are pleased to inform you that the Bank has allotted 2,93,389 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on January 2, 2023 pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from to Rs. 614,99,13,836 (307,49,56,918 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 615,05,00,614 (307,52,50,307 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

You are requested to take the above on record.

Thanking you.

With warm regards,

For Axis Bank Limited

Puneet

Mahendr

a Sharma

Digitally signed by Puneet Mahendra Sharma

Date: 2023.01.02 18:55:40 +05'30'

Puneet Sharma

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Axis Bank Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 15:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AXIS BANK LIMITED
10:18aAxis Bank : Esop/esos/esps
PU
2022Axis Bank : Esop/esos/esps
PU
2022Axis Bank : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
2022INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip on COVID-19, inflation worries
RE
2022INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares dip on recession fears; I.T., metals, auto slide
RE
2022Indian government to sell up to 5% stake in railway unit IRCTC
RE
2022Axis Bank Limited Approves Allotment of 12,000 Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Subordinated, ..
CI
2022Axis Bank Raises 120 Billion INR from Bond Sale
MT
2022Indian banks raise $2 billion via infrastructure bonds in 2 weeks
RE
2022Indian Equities Bounce Back at the Close, Lifted by Public Sector Bank Stocks
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AXIS BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 578 B 6 979 M 6 979 M
Net income 2023 201 B 2 426 M 2 426 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 2 895 B 34 980 M 34 980 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 85 815
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart AXIS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Axis Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIS BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 941,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amitabh Chaudhry Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Puneet Sharma President & Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Makhija Non-Executive Chairman
Avinash Raghavendra President-Information Technology
Bimal Bhattacharyya Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AXIS BANK LIMITED0.00%34 697
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%393 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%265 703
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%214 399
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%158 606
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.00%157 335