Axis Bank : ESOP/ESOS/ESPS

AXIS/CO/CS/483/2022-23 January 2, 2023 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Plot No. C/1, "G" Block Building Bandra-Kurla Complex P. J. Towers, Bandra (E), Dalal Street Mumbai - 400 051 Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Dear Sir(s),

SUB: ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES UNDER ESOP BY AXIS BANK LIMITED ("Bank")

We are pleased to inform you that the Bank has allotted 2,93,389 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on January 2, 2023 pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from to Rs. 614,99,13,836 (307,49,56,918 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 615,05,00,614 (307,52,50,307 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

You are requested to take the above on record.

Thanking you.

With warm regards,

For Axis Bank Limited