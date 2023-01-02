Axis Bank : ESOP/ESOS/ESPS

SUB: ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES UNDER ESOP BY AXIS BANK LIMITED ("Bank")
We are pleased to inform you that the Bank has allotted 2,93,389 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on January 2, 2023 pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.
The paid up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from to Rs. 614,99,13,836 (307,49,56,918 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 615,05,00,614 (307,52,50,307 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).
