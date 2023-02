Feb 4 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd:

* CLARIFICATION REGARDING AXIS BANK’S EXPOSURE TO ADANI GROUP ENTITIES

* EXPOSURE TO ADANI GROUP ENTITIES IS 0.94% OF TOTAL OUTSTANDING AS % OF NET ADVANCES

* OUR EXPOSURE TO ADANI GROUP IS PRIMARILY TO OPERATING COMPANIES IN PORTS, TRANSMISSION, POWER, GAS DISTRIBUTION, ROADS, AIRPORTS ETC

* WE REMAIN COMFORTABLE WITH OUR EXPOSURE TO ADANI GROUP BASIS THE SAME