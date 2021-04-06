Axis Bank Limited Press Release - Acquisition of shares of Max Life

TIDMAXB TIDMAXBA

This is with reference to our earlier disclosure letters dated 28(th) April 2020, 23(rd) July 2020, 24(th) August 2020 and 30(th) October 2020 on execution of definitive agreements by Axis Bank Limited ("Axis Bank") with Max Financial Services Limited ("Max Financial") for acquisition of a part of the equity share capital of Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Max Life"), a material subsidiary of Max Financial, by Axis Bank and its subsidiaries, i.e., Axis Securities Limited and Axis Capital Limited (together with Axis Bank, "Axis Entities") and follow up disclosure letter dated 24(th) February 2021 informing receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals including receipt of approval by Max Life from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

In this regard, we would like to inform you that the Axis Entities have collectively acquired shares of Max Life, by way of transfer of equity shares of Max Life from Max Financial. Axis Entities together hold 12.99% equity stake in Max Life as of date following the transfer of shares as aforesaid.

A press release issued by the Bank in this regard is enclosed herewith.

