AXIS BANK LIMITED

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
Axis Bank Limited Press Release - Acquisition of shares of Max Life

04/06/2021 | 09:26am EDT
TIDMAXB TIDMAXBA

RNS Number : 5426U

Axis Bank Limited

06 April 2021

AXIS/CO/CS/16/2021-22

6(th) April 2021

Dear Sirs/Ma'am,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations

and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is with reference to our earlier disclosure letters dated 28(th) April 2020, 23(rd) July 2020, 24(th) August 2020 and 30(th) October 2020 on execution of definitive agreements by Axis Bank Limited ("Axis Bank") with Max Financial Services Limited ("Max Financial") for acquisition of a part of the equity share capital of Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Max Life"), a material subsidiary of Max Financial, by Axis Bank and its subsidiaries, i.e., Axis Securities Limited and Axis Capital Limited (together with Axis Bank, "Axis Entities") and follow up disclosure letter dated 24(th) February 2021 informing receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals including receipt of approval by Max Life from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

In this regard, we would like to inform you that the Axis Entities have collectively acquired shares of Max Life, by way of transfer of equity shares of Max Life from Max Financial. Axis Entities together hold 12.99% equity stake in Max Life as of date following the transfer of shares as aforesaid.

A press release issued by the Bank in this regard is enclosed herewith.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5426U_1-2021-4-6.pdf

You are requested to take note of above and arrange to bring the same to the notice of all concerned.

Thanking you,

For Axis Bank Limited

Girish V. Koliyote

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

END

ACQDKABKNBKDKQK

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-21 0925ET

